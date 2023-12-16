Deployment Preview: Princess Cruises’ 2025-26 Americas Season at a Glance

Princess Cruises will offer its largest ever program in the Americas for the 2025-26 season. With record capacity in the Caribbean and other destinations, the program will feature a total of 278 cruises, departing from seven different homeports, including San Francisco; Los Angeles; Galveston; Port Everglades; Port Canaveral; New York City; and Vancouver.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the ships and itineraries being offered by the company during the season.

Caribbean

10 ships – the largest deployment ever – including the Star Princess sailing its maiden season from North America, joining its sister ship Sun Princess, as well as the Caribbean Princess, the Emerald Princess, the Enchanted Princess, the Island Princess, the Majestic Princess, the Regal Princess, the Sapphire Princess and the Sky Princess.

29 destinations in 22 countries throughout the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

178 total departures of 25 unique itineraries, ranging from four to 20 days.

The Star Princess, the Sun Princess, the Majestic Princess and the Enchanted Princess sail from Ft. Lauderdale: The Star Princess and the Sun Princess sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises on Saturdays and Sundays The Majestic Princess sails a new program including eight-day Southern Caribbean sailings to the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao), eight-day Eastern Caribbean and six-day Western Caribbean voyages The Enchanted Princess continues her popular, longer 10-day Southern Caribbean with Martinique or Eastern Caribbean with Tortola or St. Kitts

The Regal Princess returns to Galveston for a third season of seven-day Western Caribbean voyages with Mexico.

The Sky Princess sails her first season from Port Canaveral with eight-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings and six-day sailings to the Eastern Caribbean.

The Enchanted Princess departs on a 12-day New York to Ft. Lauderdale voyage visiting the ABC Islands – Aruba, Barbados and Curaçao.

Panama Canal

Five ships – the Caribbean Princess and the Island Princess spend a full season taking guests to see the Panama Canal and are joined by the Coral Princess, the Emerald Princess and the Sapphire Princess as they transit the region in fall and/or spring.

27 destinations in 13 countries throughout Central America and the Caribbean.

28 total departures on eight unique itineraries.

Two ways to sail the Panama Canal: Roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale with partial transits of the Panama Canal – 12-day voyages from Ft. Lauderdale Ocean to ocean with full transits of the Panama Canal – 16-day voyages between Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles or San Francisco; 18-day cruises between New York and Los Angeles; 23-day itinerary from Vancouver to Ft. Lauderdale



Mexico

Three ships – the Emerald Princess, the Royal Princess and the Ruby Princess

31 total departures on four unique itineraries departing from Los Angeles or San Francisco with voyages from seven to 14 days.

In honor of Princess Cruises’ 60th anniversary, the Royal Princess departs on a 14-day Mexican Riviera sailing December 6, 2025, the same month the 6,000-ton, 90-passenger Princess Patricia first departed Los Angeles in 1965. Commemorative events will be held onboard this sailing and feature overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, as well as stops in Loreto and Manzanillo.

The Royal Princess also sails seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises from Los Angeles.

The Emerald Princess departs on 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruises from Los Angeles, including an overnight in Cabo San Lucas on every sailing.

The Ruby Princess offers 11-day Mexico cruises roundtrip from San Francisco with a late-night stay in Cabo San Lucas on every voyage.

California Coast

Seven ships – the Caribbean Princess, the Coral Princess, the Discovery Princess, the Grand Princess, the Royal Princess, the Ruby Princess and the Sapphire Princess.

21 total departures on nine unique itineraries from Los Angeles, San Francisco or Vancouver.

The Royal Princess returns for a West Coast season including seven-day Classic California Coast voyages from Los Angeles, with More Ashore late-night stays in San Francisco and San Diego. The ship also sails four- and five-day West Coast Getaways featuring late-night stays in either San Diego or San Francisco.

The Ruby Princess returns to San Francisco with five- and seven-day cruises along the California Coast, plus a seven-day Pacific Northwest Coast cruise with late-night stays in Victoria, Vancouver and Seattle.

The Coral Princess takes guests on an 11-day California Coast roundtrip cruise from Vancouver with late-night stays in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Wine lovers delight with five, seven-day Pacific Wine Country cruises between Vancouver and Los Angeles on the Royal Princess, the Coral Princess and the Caribbean Princess.

Hawaii & South Pacific