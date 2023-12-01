December Update: Where in the World is the Holland America Line Fleet?

The Holland America Line fleet is ready for the winter season. While most of the company’s ships are currently cruising in the Caribbean, several vessels are also deployed globally

Here are the locations and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of December 1, 2023:

Rotterdam

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Rotterdam is currently cruising in the Caribbean. Based in Fort Lauderdale for the winter, the 2021-built vessel is offering a series of nine- to 12-night itineraries to different destinations in the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Nieuw Statendam

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: North Atlantic

After concluding a fall season in the Mediterranean, the Niew Statendam kicked off a repositioning cruise to the United States on Nov. 26. Upon arriving in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 10, the 2,660-guest vessel is scheduled to offer seven- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean and Central America.

Koningsdam

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: West Coast

The Konigsdam is offering cruises to the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii and the Sea of Cortez departing from its homeport in San Diego. The itineraries feature several ports of call, such as Loreto, La Paz, Mazanillo, Cabo San Lucas, Honolulu, Ensenada, and more.

Niuew Amsterdam

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Saturdays, the Nieuw Amsterdam is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean. The ship’s itineraries feature destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean, including Mexico’s Cozumel, Jamaica’s Ocho Rios, Puerto Rico’s San Juan and Bahamas’ Half Moon Cay.

Eurodam

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Another Holland America Line ship in the Caribbean, the Eurodam is offering ten- and 11-night itineraries in the region that also feature visits to the Bahamas. This week, the ship is offering a ten-night cruise that sails to Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, George Town, Belize and Cozumel.

Noordam

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Australia & New Zealand

The Noordam is spending the winter in the Australia & New Zealand region. Sailing from Auckland and Sydney, the 2006-built vessel is offering a series of ten- to 16-night itineraries in the region that feature visits to Bay of Islands, Melbourne, Hobart, Napier and more.

Westerdam

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

Sailing in Asia this winter, the Western is currently offering a 14-night cruise to Indonesia. Sailing roundtrip from Singapore, the itinerary includes visits to Jakarta, Komodo Island, Lombok, Semarang, Surabaya, Bali, and Probalinggo.

Oosterdam

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: South America

The Oosterdam is currently on its way to South America. During the 2023-24 winter, the 1,900-guest ship is scheduled to offer a series of 14- to 22-nigh cruises to Patagonia, Tierra del Fogo, the Falkland Islands and Antarctica.

Zuiderdam

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: West Africa

The Zuiderdam visited Gambia today as part of the final leg of Holland America Line’s 73-night Grand Africa Voyage. Set to end in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 22, the intercontinental cruise featured visits to several countries and destinations in Africa, such as Angola, Namibia, Comoros, South Africa and Madagascar.

Zaandam

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: South America

The Zaandam is currently wrapping up Holland America’s 73-night Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage. After leaving Florida on Oct. 7, the itinerary is set to make visits to ports in the Amazon River and the Caribbean before returning to Fort Lauderdale later this month.

Volendam

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: West Coast

Based on the West Coast, the Volendam is offering an 18-night cruise to Hawaii and Mexico. Sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles, the cruise includes visits to a total of six destinations, including Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului and Ensenada.