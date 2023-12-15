December Fleet Locations: Costa Cruises Fleet

Costa Cruises 10-ship fleet is ready for the winter season. With vessels spread across the world, the company is set to offer various itineraries in Europe, South America, the Middle East, the Canary Islands, the Indian Ocean and more.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of December 15, 2023.

Costa Toscana

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Location: Middle East

The Costa Toscana is currently on its way to the Middle East for the winter season. Starting on Dec. 16, the LNG-powered vessel is set to offer a series of seven-night itineraries to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar departing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Costa Firenze

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Location: Canary Islands

Wrapping up its final season for Costa before being transferred to Carnival Cruise Line, the Costa Firenze is currently cruising in the Canary Islands. Sailing from Italy, Spain and France, the 2020-built ship is offering 14-night cruises to the Spanish archipelago that also feature visits to Portugal’s Madeira Island.

Costa Smeralda

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Costa Smeralda continues to offer week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing in the region on a year-round basis, the 5,224-guest vessel visits different ports in Italy, Spain and France, including Savona, Palermo, Palma de Mallorca and Marseille.

Costa Diadema

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Location: South America

After crossing the Atlantic earlier this month, the Costa Diadema is kicking off its winter program in South America today. Offering a series of domestic cruises in Brazil, the 2014-built vessel is set to remain in the region through late April.

Costa Fascinosa

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Location: South America

The Costa Fascinosa is currently cruising in South America. Part of Costa’s three-ship program in the region, the ship is offering three- to nine-night itineraries that sail between Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, and feature visits to Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Montevideo and more.

Costa Favolosa

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Location: South America

After returning to Brazil in late November, the Costa Favolosa continues to offer a series of itineraries in South America. Sailing from Santos and Itajaí, the 2011-built cruise ship is set to visit different destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay through early May.

Costa Deliziosa

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Before kicking off Costa’s 2024 World Cruise in early January, the Costa Deliziosa continues to offer itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. The ship’s regular itinerary for December sails from Trieste and features destinations in the region over the courses of 14 nights.

Costa Pacifica

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The Costa Pacifica is currently crossing the Atlantic ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean. Starting on Dec. 22, the ship is set to offer a series of itineraries in the region that feature visits to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, Barbados, Guadeloupe, and more.

Costa Serena

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Indian Ocean

After marking Costa’s return to Asia earlier this year, the Costa Serena continues to sail different itineraries in the region. This month, the 2007-built ship is offering short cruises to India departing from the ports of from Mumbai, Cochin and Goa.

Costa Fortuna

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Location: Caribbean

The Costa Fortuna returned to the Caribbean earlier this month for a complete season in the region. Sailing from Martinique and Guadeloupe, the 2003-built vessel is offering week-long itineraries that feature destinations in both Eastern and Southern Caribbean.