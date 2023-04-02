A Look Into Costa Deliziosa’s World Tour from Savona

Sailing roundtrip from Savona, Italy, the Costa Deliziosa will take guests on a 116-night world tour departing on January 11, 2024.

According to the Guide to World Cruises by Cruise Industry News, prices for the 117-night world voyage start at $17,219 per person.

After cruising the Mediterranean with calls in Marseille, where guests can marvel at the sight of Basilique Notre-Dame de la Garde or Abbaye Saint-Victor, and in Barcelona, where they can visit the renowned Sagrada Família and admire Gaudi’s architecture, the ship sets course for the Atlantic Ocean, visiting Casablanca, Morocco, and Tenerife, Canary Islands.

During its 2024 World Tour, the Costa Deliziosa will also visit Bridgetown, Barbados; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Manta, Ecuador; Callao (Lima), Peru; as well as Arica, San Antonio, and Easter Island, Chile. Next, travelers will have the opportunity to explore islands such as Pitcairn Island; Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; Raiatea, French Polynesia; and Rarotonga, Cook Islands.

After a tour of New Zealand and Australia, the Costa Deliziosa will take guests to Kobe/Osaka and Nagasaki in Japan. North Korea, Taiwan, China, and Vietnam are also on the itinerary, with calls in Busan, Keelung, Hong Kong, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Before making its way back to Savona, the ship will call in Klang (Kuala Lumpur), Malaysia; Penang, Malaysia; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Mormugao (Goa), India; Mumbai, India; Salalah, Oman; Aqaba, Jordan; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; and Naples, Italy.

The ship is scheduled to arrive back in Savona, Italy, on May 6, 2024.

The 2009-built ship offers plenty of entertainment and things to do onboard, including 12 bars (including the Coffee & Chocolate Bar), a 4D cinema, a theater spanning three decks, a disco, a casino, the GrandBar with a dance hall, and a golf simulator, among other amenities. For those looking for some relaxation onboard, there is the Samsara Spa.