Carnival Cruise Line: Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

Carnival Cruise Line is planning a huge cruise program for the 2023-24 winter season.
One of the highlights of the season is the new Carnival Jubilee, which is scheduled to debut in December offering a series of cruises departing from Galveston.
Continuing its year-round program from New York City, the Carnival Venezia is also set to offer a series of winter cruises departing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.
In Australia Carnival is offering a two-ship program that includes the Carnival Luminosa sailing from Brisbane and the Carnival Splendor sailing from Sydney.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023-24 winter. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and the Bahamas
Carnival Jubilee
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Built: 2023
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean that visit Costa Maya, Cozumel and Mahogany Bay
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on Dec. 23
Carnival Celebration
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya, Amber Cove, San Juan and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Mardi Gras
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Built: 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Mahogany Bay, Grand Turk, Nassau, Cozumel and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Horizon
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Built: 2018
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Alternating schedule of six-night cruises to Western and Eastern Caribbean, as well as eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Vista
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Built: 2016
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three to eight nights
Itineraries: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting the Bahamas, St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire, and more
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 13
Carnival Breeze
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Built: 2012
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to three different destinations in Mexico: Puerto Progreso, Cozumel and Costa Maya
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Magic
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Built: 2011
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, with visits to Grand Turk, St. Maarten, Cozumel, Belize, Aruba, Curaçao and more
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on Oct. 29
Carnival Dream
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Built: 2009
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Alternating schedule of cruises to the Western Caribbean or the Bahamas visiting popular destinations including Cozumel, Belize City, Key West, Freeport, Nassau and Half Moon Cay
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Freedom
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2007
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas sailing to Bimini, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Nassau, Princess Cays and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Liberty
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2005
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Nassau, Princess Cays and Bimini
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Valor
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2004
Homeport: New Orleans (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Costa Maya, Cozumel and Puerto Progreso, in Mexico
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Glory
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2003
Homeport: New Orleans (United States)
Length: Six to 14 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas sailing to Cozumel, George Town, Montego Bay, Mahogany Bay, Freeport, Nassau and more, in addition to a special 14-night cruise to Panama Canal and the Southern Caribbean in December
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Conquest
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Built: 2002
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Three to 14 nights
Itineraries: Regular short cruises to the Bahamas, Florida and Mexico visiting Bimini, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Key West, Cozumel and more, in addition to longer cruises to Panama Canal and the Southern Caribbean in November and January
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Pride
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean and the Panama Canal visiting Cozumel, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay, Puerto Limón, and more
Sailing Season: November 12 to March 31
Carnival Spirit
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeport: Mobile (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean and the Bahamas visiting Bimini, Freeport, Nassau, Princess Cays, Cozumel, Mahogany Bay and more
Sailing Season: October 6 to March 30
Carnival Sunrise
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Built: 1999
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, as well as the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Key West, Cozumel, Grand Turk and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Elation
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Built: 1998
Homeport: Jacksonville (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Nassau, Freeport, Bimini and Princess Cays
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Paradise
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Built: 1998
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras and Grand Cayman, in addition to short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Bimini and Nassau
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Sunshine
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Built: 1996
Homeport: Charleston (United States)
Length: Four to ten nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Bimini, in addition to eight- to ten-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean in December, January and February
Sailing Season: Year-round
West Coast
Carnival Panorama
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Built: 2019
Homeport: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera visiting Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, La Paz, and Puerto Vallarta
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Miracle
Capacity: 2,124 guests
Built: 2004
Homeport: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Four to 15 nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico and California, in addition to week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera and 15-night cruises to Hawaii
Sailing Season: September 24 to May 5
Carnival Radiance
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Built: 2000
Homeport: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico and California visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island
Sailing Season: Year-round
East Coast
Carnival Venezia
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Built: 2019
Homeport: New York City (United States)
Length: Five to 12 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas and Florida
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Legend
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Built: 2002
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Florida
Sailing Season: Year-round (to be replaced by the Carnival Pride in April)
Australia
Carnival Luminosa
Capacity: 2,260 guests
Built: 2009
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: Three to 11 nights
Itineraries: Great Barrier Reef, South Pacific, Queensland and more
Sailing Season: October 15 to March 28
Carnival Splendor
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Built: 2008
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: Three to 12 nights
Itineraries: Australia, the South Pacific and New Zealand
Sailing Season: Year-round