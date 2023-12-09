Carnival Cruise Line: Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

Carnival Cruise Line is planning a huge cruise program for the 2023-24 winter season.

One of the highlights of the season is the new Carnival Jubilee, which is scheduled to debut in December offering a series of cruises departing from Galveston.

Continuing its year-round program from New York City, the Carnival Venezia is also set to offer a series of winter cruises departing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

In Australia Carnival is offering a two-ship program that includes the Carnival Luminosa sailing from Brisbane and the Carnival Splendor sailing from Sydney.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023-24 winter. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and the Bahamas

Carnival Jubilee

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Built: 2023

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean that visit Costa Maya, Cozumel and Mahogany Bay

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on Dec. 23

Carnival Celebration

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya, Amber Cove, San Juan and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Mardi Gras

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Built: 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Mahogany Bay, Grand Turk, Nassau, Cozumel and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Horizon

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Alternating schedule of six-night cruises to Western and Eastern Caribbean, as well as eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Vista

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Built: 2016

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three to eight nights

Itineraries: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting the Bahamas, St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire, and more

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 13

Carnival Breeze

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to three different destinations in Mexico: Puerto Progreso, Cozumel and Costa Maya

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Magic

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Built: 2011

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, with visits to Grand Turk, St. Maarten, Cozumel, Belize, Aruba, Curaçao and more

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on Oct. 29

Carnival Dream

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Built: 2009

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Alternating schedule of cruises to the Western Caribbean or the Bahamas visiting popular destinations including Cozumel, Belize City, Key West, Freeport, Nassau and Half Moon Cay

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Freedom

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2007

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas sailing to Bimini, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Nassau, Princess Cays and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Liberty

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2005

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Nassau, Princess Cays and Bimini

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Valor

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2004

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Costa Maya, Cozumel and Puerto Progreso, in Mexico

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Glory

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2003

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Length: Six to 14 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas sailing to Cozumel, George Town, Montego Bay, Mahogany Bay, Freeport, Nassau and more, in addition to a special 14-night cruise to Panama Canal and the Southern Caribbean in December

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Conquest

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Built: 2002

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Three to 14 nights

Itineraries: Regular short cruises to the Bahamas, Florida and Mexico visiting Bimini, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Key West, Cozumel and more, in addition to longer cruises to Panama Canal and the Southern Caribbean in November and January

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Pride

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean and the Panama Canal visiting Cozumel, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay, Puerto Limón, and more

Sailing Season: November 12 to March 31

Carnival Spirit

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeport: Mobile (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean and the Bahamas visiting Bimini, Freeport, Nassau, Princess Cays, Cozumel, Mahogany Bay and more

Sailing Season: October 6 to March 30

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Built: 1999

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, as well as the Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Key West, Cozumel, Grand Turk and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Elation

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Built: 1998

Homeport: Jacksonville (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Nassau, Freeport, Bimini and Princess Cays

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Paradise

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Built: 1998

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras and Grand Cayman, in addition to short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Bimini and Nassau

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Built: 1996

Homeport: Charleston (United States)

Length: Four to ten nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas visiting Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Bimini, in addition to eight- to ten-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean in December, January and February

Sailing Season: Year-round

West Coast

Carnival Panorama

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Built: 2019

Homeport: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera visiting Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, La Paz, and Puerto Vallarta

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Miracle

Capacity: 2,124 guests

Built: 2004

Homeport: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Four to 15 nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico and California, in addition to week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera and 15-night cruises to Hawaii

Sailing Season: September 24 to May 5

Carnival Radiance

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Built: 2000

Homeport: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Baja Mexico and California visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island

Sailing Season: Year-round

East Coast

Carnival Venezia

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Built: 2019

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Length: Five to 12 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas and Florida

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Legend

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Built: 2002

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Florida

Sailing Season: Year-round (to be replaced by the Carnival Pride in April)

Australia

Carnival Luminosa

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Built: 2009

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: Three to 11 nights

Itineraries: Great Barrier Reef, South Pacific, Queensland and more

Sailing Season: October 15 to March 28

Carnival Splendor

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Built: 2008

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Length: Three to 12 nights

Itineraries: Australia, the South Pacific and New Zealand

Sailing Season: Year-round