Here’s All to Know About the New Carnival Jubilee

Currently in final stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the new Carnival Jubilee is set to debut in December.

Completing Carnival Cruise Line’s XL Class, the LNG-powered vessel will offer new features, in addition to bringing back several attractions of its sister ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Here’s all to already know about the new ship, its features and itineraries:

Third and Final Ship in the XL Class

The new Carnival Jubilee will become the third and final vessel in Carnival’s XL Class. Made up of the largest ships in the fleet, the class also includes the 2020-built Mardi Gras and the 2022-built Carnival Celebration.

Originally ordered for AIDA Cruises, the Jubilee was set to be built as a sister to the AIDAnova and the AIDAcosma before being transferred to Carnival Cruise Line in 2021.

As a result, unlike its sister ships, which came from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland,the Carnival Jubilee is being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

The 183,900-ton ship will also be slightly larger, with capacity for 5,400 passengers.

New Zones Inspired by the Ocean

In addition to bringing back all the features from all the major features from its sister ships, the Carnival Jubilee is also introducing two new zones: Currents and The Shores.

According to Carnival, the areas were inspired by the ocean and the shores, and feature a selection of “fun, unique and immersive” experiences, with new venues that include the Dr.Inks Ph.D bar, The Golden Mermaid lounge, and the Coastal Slice pizza bar.

Currents

Currents, encompassing Deck 6 and Deck 7, is described by Carnival as an “awe-inspiring” transformative space that “takes guests below the waves with a playful vibe,” featuring innovative technology and live music as well as new bar and dining venues.

When passengers step into Currents, they will be transported to “mesmerizing underwater worlds,” the company added, in a space that changes from day to night and throughout the cruise.

The “portals to the sea” are made up ofsix large LED windows which, along with a wave-shaped LED ceiling, theatrical show lighting and captivating sound design, will create a variety of immersive environments for guests to enjoy as they try new cocktails and dishes.

Among the new venues in Currents is Dr.Inks, Ph.D, a bar adorned with eight crafty octopus arms that serves unique ocean-themed drinks, and the Golden Mermaid, a cocktail lounge that is home to a mysterious mermaid and offers live music.

The Shores

Located on Deck 8, The Shores is a zone inspired by the ways people enjoy the seaside including piers, boardwalks and beaches.

According to Carnival, the venue incorporates playful designs, including a Ferris wheel- inspired ceiling feature, and casual seating areas, both inside and outside.

Guests can enjoy pizza at Coastal Slice or try a sandwich or hot dog at Beach Buns. The zone also features the Marina Bar, designed with nautical inspiration and comfortable lounge seating inside or outside by the sea.

Signature Features from XL Class

All the signature features from the XL Class are also making a return onboard the Carnival Jubilee, including the BOLT Ultimate Sea Coaster.

Serving as the centerpiece of the ship’s top deck, the rollercoaster features all-electric, motorcycle-inspired vehicles that race along the 800-foot-long track, 187 feet above the sea achieving speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Other returning features include Summer Landings, with its swimming pool and a Heroes Tribute Lounge, and the Lido Deck, equipped with a Carnival Seaside Theater and a two-story RedFrog Tiki Bar.

Extensive Dining Options

The Carnival Jubilee also brings back the extensive dining options available on its sister ships. In addition to a self-service buffet and two main dining rooms, the cruise ship will offer a selection of included and extra-charge venues.

Among the specialty options is Emeril’s Bistro 717, which offers creole cuisine, an expansive seafood selection and an expanded raw bar.

Other venues present onboard include Carnival’s signature Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, Bonsai Sushi and Teppanyaki, Carnival Kitchen, and Rudi’s Seagrill.

In addition are BlueIguana Cantina, Guy’s Burger Joint, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken, Seafood Shack, Street Eats, Chibang!, Cucina del Capitano and more.

LNG-Powered

Following the Mardi Gras and the Carnival Celebration, the Carnival Jubilee will become the third LNG-powered ship in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet.

Considered the cleanest fossil fuel currently available in large scale, the LNG cuts down the ship’s emissions.

Sailing Year-Round from Galveston

Upon debuting, the Carnival Jubilee is set to sail from the Port of Galveston on a year-round basis. Starting in December, the LNG-powered vessel will offer regular week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing to Mexico and Honduras, the itineraries feature visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán’s Mahogany Bay.