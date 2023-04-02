Carnival Jubilee to Debut Experiences in Two New Zones

The Carnival Jubilee is set to debut ocean-themed experiences in two new zones: Currents and The Shores when it launches later this year.

Currents, encompassing Decks 6 and 7, is a space that changes from day to night and throughout the cruise. It includes six huge LED windows and a huge wave-shaped LED ceiling which create immersive environments for guests to enjoy as they indulge in cocktails and various dishes.

Venues within the Currents include Dr.Inks, Ph.D bar offering ocean-themed drinks such as color-changing cocktails, jellyfish and shots. There’s also The Golden Mermaid, a lounge perfect for sipping cocktails inspired by precious gemstones and metals while the live band performs on stage. In addition to the two venues, guests can also visit Emeril’s Bistro 717 where the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer, Emeril Lagasse, brings back guest-favorite Creole cuisine.

Deck 8 or The Shores is a space inspired by the ways people enjoy the seaside with piers and beaches. It features a three-deck-high fish school art installation that spans all the way from Deck 6 to Deck 8.

The boardwalk within The Shores features playful designs such as a Ferris wheel-inspired ceiling. Guests can visit Coastal Slice for pizza or indulge in a sandwich or hot dog at Beach Buns. In addition to this, travelers can sip coffee or cocktails in the Marina Bar.

The Carnival Jubilee will set sail from Galveston on December 23, 2023, and will offer week-long sailings from the port year-round.