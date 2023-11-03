Where’s the Disney Cruise Line Fleet Cruising to in November?

The Disney Cruise Line fleet is getting ready for the upcoming winter with a series of itineraries across the Caribbean, the West Coast and, for the very first time, Australia and New Zealand.
Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of the company’s ships as of November 3, 2023.
Disney Wish
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Location: Bahamas
The Disney Wish continues to offer short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Disney’s homeport in Port Canaveral. The ship’s year-round program includes a series of three- and four-night itineraries to Nassau and Castaway Cay.
Disney Fantasy
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Disney Fantasy is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas in November. In addition to Castaway Cay, the ship’s itineraries include several destinations across the region, such as Tortola, St. Thomas, Cozumel and Jamaica.
Disney Dream
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Location: U.S. East Coast
After completing its first summer program in Europe, the Disney Dream recently returned to the United States. Before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale later this year, the 2011-built vessel is offering a series of cruises from New York City and San Juan over the next few weeks.
Disney Wonder
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Location: Australia
The Disney Wonder recently marked Disney Cruise Line’s debut in Australia & New Zealand. Following a routine drydock in the West Coast, the ship arrived in Sydney on Oct. 28, kicking off a series of short cruises in the region.
Disney Magic
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Location: West Coast
With the Disney Wonder in Australia, the Disney Magic picked up the company’s itineraries in the West Coast. The 1998-built ship is currently offering a series of two- to seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Baja California departing from San Diego.