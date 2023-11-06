Ocean Odyssey Celebrates First Anniversary

After being delivered to SunStone Ships October 2022, the Ocean Odyssey recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Built at the China Merchants Heavy Industries Shipyard in Haimen, China, the 120-guest vessel was initially operated by Vantage Deluxe World Travel as part of a long-term charter agreement.

Sailing along its sister ship Ocean Explorer, the Odyssey offered a series of cruises in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean during its maiden season.

The program, however, was cut short last May when Vantage abruptly ceased its operations. With financial issues, the company sent its ships to an extended layup in Caen, France.

Vantage later filed for bankruptcy before having some of its assets bought by Aurora Expeditions. The Ocean Odyssey, however, wasn’t included in the deal.

Still docked in Caen, the ship is now looking for a new operator. According to SunStone Ships’ website, the 8,000-ton vessel is available for charter or sale with prompt delivery.

Purpose-built for expedition cruising in remote and polar areas, the Ocean Odyssey was designed in partnership with Ulstein and offers several unique features, including a PC6 Ice Class and an X-Bow.

The structural feat is said to improve the ship’s efficiency and stability, allowing it to cruise more comfortably even in rough weather.

The Ocean Odyssey is also equipped with a system of zero-speed stabilizer, which can keep the vessel stable at sea and also at anchor.

Among its hotel facilities is a main dining room with 144 seats, a specialty restaurant with 36 seats and a secondary restaurant with 44 seats.

The 105-meter-long ship also offers a large two-deck atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows and a presentation lounge for 160 guests.

Other features include an observation lounge, a library, a lido deck with an infinity pool, an outside bar and two jacuzzies, a dedicated mudroom, a gift shop, a gym, a medical center, and more.