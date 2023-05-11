Vantage Travel Ships Enter Layup in Europe

Vantage Travel’s oceangoing ships are reportedly entering an extended lay up in Europe. After previously disembarking their passengers, the Ocean Explorer and the Ocean Odyssey recently arrived at the French port of Caen, where they are now docked side by side.

According to Mer et Marine, the 140-guest vessels will remain docked at the city for at least three months.

Built in 2021 and 2022, the Ocean Explorer and the Ocean Odyssey are owned by SunStone Ships – who charters the vessels to Vantage on a long-term basis.

Operating a year-round program of expeditions and upscale cruises, the vessels had a mixed adventure deployment scheduled for this summer.

While the Ocean Explorer was set to offer different itineraries in the Arctic, the Great Lakes and Canada & New England, the Ocean Odyssey was scheduled to spend the summer cruising in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Purpose built for cruises in polar and remote areas, the sister ships are also scheduled to offer full programs during the 2023-24 winter season.

According to a previously released schedule, the Ocean Explorer and the Ocean Odyssey will sail a total of 48 itineraries for the 2023-24 season.

The Explorer, for instance, is set to explore South America and the Amazon before arriving in Antarctica – where it is poised to stay for several months.

The program for the Odyssey, meanwhile, includes itineraries in the Mediterranean, the Middle East and Asia.

Part of SunStone’s six-ship Infinity Class, the Ocean Explorer and the Ocean Odyssey were built by the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China.

Delivered, respectively, in 2021 and 2022, the 8,000-ton sister ships were designed to offer upscale expedition cruises.

In addition to ice-resistant hulls, they introduced new technologies, including the X-Bow, which is said to improve efficiency and stability, and a system of zero-speed stabilizers.