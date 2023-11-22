MSC Seashore Starts Year-Round Service from Port Canaveral

The MSC Seashore recently kicked off a year-round program out of Port Canaveral. Debuting at the Central Florida homeport, the MSC Cruises ship is poised to offer a series of cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

Extending through at least October 2025, the program features three-, four- and seven-night itineraries to popular ports in both regions, including Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico, and Nassau, in the Bahamas.

Most of the cruises also feature a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Previously cruising in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Seashore arrived in Port Canaveral for the first time on Nov. 16.

To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was held onboard, during which Canaveral Port Authority Chairman Kevin Markey and CEO Captain John Murray presented Captain Stefano Aiello with welcoming plaque.

On the same day, the 4,650-guest vessel set sail on four-night cruise to the Bahamas that featured visits to both Nassau and Ocean Cay, in addition to a full day at sea.

The sailing could be combined with a seven-night itinerary to the Western Caribbean for a 11-night cruise to four destinations in Mexico and the Bahamas.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the MSC Seashore entered service in 2021. The ship is part of MSC Cruises’ Seaside Class, which includes four ships specially designed for cruising in warmer weather.

Among its main features are three pool decks, a waterpark, a large outdoors promenade, a four-deck atrium, and more.

Replacing the MSC Seaside in Port Canaveral, the MSC Seashore will be one of five MSC Cruises’ ships sailing from U.S. ports during the 2023-2024 winter.

Joining the MSC Seascape and the MSC Magnifica, the MSC Divina is set to offer a seasonal program departing from Miami, while the MSC Meraviglia continues to sail from New York City on a year-round basis.