Margaritaville at Sea to Offer Longer Cruises Starting in 2024

Margaritaville at Sea is set to offer new three-night weekend cruises starting in 2024. According to an update shared by the company, the new itineraries were created after guests’ feedback and debut in August.

In addition to a visit to Freeport, on the Grand Bahamas Island, the longer cruises introduce a full day at sea.

The extra time onboard allows guests to “fully explore the Margaritaville at Sea experience,” the company said, which includes deck parties, brunch with live music and themed nights.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy extended hours at the ship’s Margaritaville Casino, as well as tasting a brand-new complimentary menu at Fins Main Dining Room.

Sailing onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the three-night cruises depart from Palm Beach every Fridays starting on Aug. 9, 2024.

The 1991-built vessel will spend Saturdays at sea before a nine-and-a-half-hour visit to the Grand Bahama Island.

After spending the Sunday docked in Freeport, the Paradise arrives back at the company’s dedicated Cruise Terminal in Palm Beach on Mondays.

After inking a partnership with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Margaritaville at Sea first launched service in May 2022.

Currently the only ship sailing for the brand, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise was originally built for Costa Cruises and entered service in the early 1990s.

Before gaining its current name, the 1,300-guest ship underwent a major refurbishment at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, which saw the addition of several Margaritaville traditional trademarks, including the Five o’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill and the JWB Steakhouse.

As part of the new schedule, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will sail from Palm Beach three times a week.

In addition to the three-night cruises departing on Friday, the vessel is also scheduled to offer two-night cruises to Freeport departing on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The company also offers the “Cruise & Stay” package, which combines one-night cruises to/from Freeport with resorts stays on the island.