Margaritaville at Sea Completes First Year of Cruise Service

Margaritaville at Sea has completed its first year in service.

After first announcing plans to join the cruise industry in late 2021, the new brand made its debut on May 14, 2022.

On the day, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise embarked on its first revenue sailing: a two-night cruise to Grand Bahama. Fresh off a major refurbishment, the former Grand Classica departed from the Port of Palm Beach, setting sail to Freeport.

A few days before, the 1991-built vessel was christened at a special ceremony attended by VIPs, partners, community members and travel advisors.

With NFL Game Changer Award winner Shaquem Griffin serving as the ship’s godfather, the event also included a surprise live concert with singer, songwriter and author Jimmy Buffett.

After its initial sailing, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise continued to offer a year-round schedule of two-night cruises to Freeport that can be combined with land stays as part of the company’s Cruise & Stay Package.

The product allows guests to sail to Freeport, spend up to four nights at one of three different resorts in the Grand Bahama Island before returning to Florida onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the 1,300-guest ship recently returned to drydock to undergo a new multi-million-dollar refit.

Upgrades include reimagined food and drink options, two new stage shows, a new pickleball court with an outdoor lounge space and more.

Among the new venues is Keys on the Water Dueling Piano Bar, which was designed for evening entertainment and also offers a selection of craft cocktails.

Located at the ship’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, the Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar is debuting as well.

Several cabins are also being updated, while the fitness center, the nightclub and the kid’s club are getting full revamps too.