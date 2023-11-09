Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in November

More cruise ships are entering drydock ahead of their winter seasons. From regular maintenance jobs to major modernization projects, here are some of the key drydocks taking place this month:

Amera

Cruise Line: Phoenix Reisen

Capacity: 834 guests

Tonnage: 38,000

Year built: 1988

Drydock Period: September 25 to December 14

Shipyard: Remontowa Shipyard (Gdansk, Poland)

After arriving at the Remontowa shipyard in late September, Phoenix Reisen’s Amera is undergoing a major modernization project.

All engines on the Amera are being replaced during the refit, as well as gearboxes and alternators. The main electrical switchboard is also being exchanged and new propellers will be installed. At the same time, the ship’s hotel amenities are undergoing several upgrades, with enhancements to public areas and passenger cabins.

Queen Mary 2

Cruise Line: Cunard

Capacity: 2,620 guests

Tonnage: 151,400

Year built: 2004

Drydock Period: October 23 to November 12

Shipyard: Damen Rotterdam (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

The Queen Mary 2 is undergoing a routine drydock at the Damen shipyard in Rotterdam. After arriving at the facility in late October, the Cunard vessel is going through regular maintenance, as well as inspections, class work and technical overhaul.

Set to resume service on Nov. 16, the 151,400-ton vessel will also see minor upgrades to its cabins and public areas, with the replacement of carpets, upholstery and more.

Viking Jupiter

Cruise Line: Viking

Capacity: 930 guests

Tonnage: 42,200

Year built: 2019

Drydock Period: October 26 to November 7

Shipyard: Zincaf (Genoa, Italy)

The Viking Jupiter is undergoing a routine drydock in Genoa, Italy. Completing five years in 2024, the ship is being subjected to general maintenance, in addition to technical overhauls, class work and inspections.

After resuming service on Nov. 7, the Viking Cruises vessel is set to offer a week-long cruise in the Mediterranean before repositioning to South America via a 20-night transatlantic crossing.

Marella Explorer 2

Cruise Line: Marella Cruises

Capacity: 1,814 guests

Tonnage: 70,606

Year built: 1995

Drydock Period: October 31 to November 26

Shipyard: Navantia (Cadiz, Spain)

The Marella Explorer 2 recently entered a drydock of the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain. In addition to regular upkeep, the 1,814-guest vessel is now undergoing class inspections, technical overhauls and general maintenance work.

Following the project, the Explorer 2 is scheduled to welcome passengers back for a transatlantic crossing in late November. Transferred to Marella Cruises in 2019, the 1995-built ship originally entered service for Celebrity Cruises as the Century.

Costa Diadema

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Tonnage: 132,000

Year built: 2014

Drydock Period: November 5 to November 19

Shipyard: Chantier Naval de Marseille (Marseille, France)

Before kicking off a repositioning cruise to South America, the Costa Diadema is undergoing a routine drydock at the Chantier Naval de Marseille, in France.

In addition to regular maintenance, technical overhauls and class inspections, the 2014-built cruise ship is set to receive upgrades to its public areas and cabins, with updates venues, new soft furniture, new carpets and more.