Carnival Pride Returns to U.S. Following Summer in Europe

The Carnival Pride is currently returning to the United States following a summer program in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Sailing to Tampa, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel started its repositioning voyage back to North America on Oct. 28.

With visits to six ports of call across Europe, the Atlantic and the Caribbean, the 15-night transatlantic voyage departed from Civitavecchia, in Italy.

Before arriving in Florida on Nov. 12, the cruise also includes stops in Cartagena, Funchal, Ponta Delgada and Grand Turk.

Once in Tampa, the Carnival Pride is set to kick off a winter program that includes a series of six- to eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, Central America and the Panama Canal.

After completing the season, the 2001-built vessel repositions to Baltimore in late April. Taking over the itineraries currently being offered by the Carnival Legend, the Pride offers a series of seven- to 14-night cruises to different destinations.

In addition to week-long cruises to the Bahamas and Grand Turk, the program also features seven-night itineraries to Bermuda, as well as longer voyages to the Eastern Caribbean.

During the summer, the Carnival Pride is also poised to offer three Carnival Journeys to Greenland and Canada. Highlighting the ship’s schedule for 2024, the itineraries feature visits to several destinations, including St. Anthony, Qaqortoq, Nanortalik and Corner Brook.

Before starting its recent summer season in Europe, the Carnival Pride underwent a refit at a shipyard in Spain.

During the drydock, the 88,500-ton vessel received Carnival’s new livery, in addition to enhancements and new features. Among them is the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a venue that salutes the U.S. military and is also present onboard other ships of the fleet.

The 2,100-guest vessel also got an upgraded Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center, which now offers new equipment and a fresh look.