October Update: MSC Cruises Fleet Locations

MSC’s 22-ship fleet is currently offering a mix of itineraries across several regions, including Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and Asia.
Here are the locations and itineraries of every MSC ship as of October 6, 2023:
MSC Euribia
Year Built: 2023
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Norwegian Fjords
The MSC Euribia is sailing a final cruise to the Norwegian Fjords before kicking off a winter program in Western Europe. Starting on Oct. 8, the LNG-powered ship is set to offer a regular seven-night itinerary to England, France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
MSC Seascape
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Sailing from PortMiami on a year-round basis, the MSC Seascape is offering a week-long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. The voyage includes visits to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
MSC World Europa
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
Offering a year-round schedule in Europe, the MSC World Europa sails week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean. With multiple homeports, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Italy, Spain, France and Malta.
MSC Seashore
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
Set to debut in Port Canaveral later this year, the MSC Seashore continues to offer week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. The vessel’s regular itinerary sails to France, Spain and Italy and includes Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia and Marseille as destinations.
MSC Virtuosa
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Virtuosa is currently offering a 14-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from Southampton, the voyage marks the end of the vessel’s UK-based program, which will be followed by a winter season in the Middle East.
MSC Grandiosa
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Grandiosa is offering cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Before repositioning to South America in early November, the 2019-built ship continues to offer a seven-night itinerary to Spain, Italy, France and Tunisia.
MSC Bellissima
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Location: Far East
Sailing in Asia on a year-round basis, the MSC Bellissima is currently offering cruises to Japan and the Far East. Departing from Yokohama, the itineraries of the 4,500-guest ship include visits to Kagoshima, Kanazawa, Hakodate and more.
MSC Seaview
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Seaview is offering seven-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Spain, France and Italy, the 2018-built ship sails to popular ports in the region, including Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia and Civitavecchia.
MSC Seaside
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
Before repositioning to the Southern Caribbean for the winter, the MSC Seaside continues to offer a series of three- to seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral. The itineraries include visits to destinations in Mexico, Honduras and the Bahamas, such as Cozumel, Roatán and Nassau.
MSC Meraviglia
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Location: Canada & New England
After arriving in its new homeport earlier this year, the MSC Meraviglia continues to sail from New York City on a year-round basis. This month, in a first for MSC Cruises, the 4,500-guest vessel is offering regular itineraries to the Canada & New England region that feature visits to Sydney, Charlottetown, Portland, Boston and more.
MSC Preziosa
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Location: The Atlantic
The MSC Preziosa is currently offering a 24-night transatlantic crossing to Brazil. Set to arrive in Santos later this month, the one-way cruise departed from the Port of Hamburg, in Germany, on Oct. 5, and features visits to Spain, Portugal, France and more.
MSC Divina
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The MSC Divina is wrapping up its summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean. Scheduled to spend the upcoming winter in the Caribbean, the vessel offers week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and Malta through mid-October.
MSC Magnifica
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
Cruising in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Magnifica is offering a series of seven-night cruises to Spain, France and Italy. Sailing to less visited ports of call, the vessel’s regular itinerary sails to Valencia, Tarragona, Toulon, Genoa, Livorno and Civitavecchia.
MSC Splendida
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The MSC Splendida is offering eight- and nine-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean that visit Italy, Turkey and Greece. Later this month, the ship is scheduled to start a long repositioning voyage to South Africa – where it will spend the upcoming winter.
MSC Fantasia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Location: Valletta, Malta
The MSC Fantasia is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard in Valletta, Malta. Set to resume service on Oct. 13, the 2008-built is going through regular maintenance, in addition to hotel upkeep, class work and technical overhauls.
MSC Poesia
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Mediterranean
After repositioning to Southern Europe in September, the MSC Poesia is offering ten- and 11-night cruises that combine destinations in the Eastern and Western Mediterranean such as Civitavecchia, Istanbul, Kusadasi, Piraeus and Palermo.
MSC Orchestra
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The MSC Orchestra is offering ten-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean that also feature visits to Portugal and the Atlantic. The ship’s regular itinerary is also highlighted by visits to less usual ports in the region, such as Olbia, in Sardinia, and Minorca, in the Baleares.
MSC Musica
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Set to spend the winter season in South America, the MSC Musica continues to sail in the Eastern Mediterranean through late October. Based in Grece, the ship offers a seven-night itinerary that includes visits to Santorini, Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol and Mykonos.
MSC Opera
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,160 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Sailing out of Monfalcone, the MSC Opera is wrapping up a summer program that included a series of week-long cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Visiting Greece and Italy, the ship’s regular itinerary is set to be repeated through the end of the month.
MSC Lirica
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Another MSC Cruises’ ship in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Lirica is offering seven-night cruises to Greece, Montenegro, Italy and Croatia. In October, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Zakynthos, Corfu, Kotor, Bari, Venice and Split.
MSC Sinfonia
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 1,900 guests
Location: Mediterranean
Set to spend the upcoming winter in the Mediterranean, the MSC Sinfonia is offering varied itineraries in the region. In October, for instance, the ship sails short cruises to Sardinia, in addition to 11-night cruises to Greece, Italy, Israel and Cyprus.
MSC Armonia
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Armonia is offering week-long cruises departing from Ancona and Venice. The ship’s itineraries sail to Italy, Montenegro and Greece, featuring stops in Kotor, Mykonos and Santorini.