October Update: MSC Cruises Fleet Locations

MSC’s 22-ship fleet is currently offering a mix of itineraries across several regions, including Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and Asia.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every MSC ship as of October 6, 2023:

MSC Euribia

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Norwegian Fjords

The MSC Euribia is sailing a final cruise to the Norwegian Fjords before kicking off a winter program in Western Europe. Starting on Oct. 8, the LNG-powered ship is set to offer a regular seven-night itinerary to England, France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Sailing from PortMiami on a year-round basis, the MSC Seascape is offering a week-long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. The voyage includes visits to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Offering a year-round schedule in Europe, the MSC World Europa sails week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean. With multiple homeports, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Italy, Spain, France and Malta.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Set to debut in Port Canaveral later this year, the MSC Seashore continues to offer week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. The vessel’s regular itinerary sails to France, Spain and Italy and includes Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia and Marseille as destinations.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Virtuosa is currently offering a 14-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from Southampton, the voyage marks the end of the vessel’s UK-based program, which will be followed by a winter season in the Middle East.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Grandiosa is offering cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Before repositioning to South America in early November, the 2019-built ship continues to offer a seven-night itinerary to Spain, Italy, France and Tunisia.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Far East

Sailing in Asia on a year-round basis, the MSC Bellissima is currently offering cruises to Japan and the Far East. Departing from Yokohama, the itineraries of the 4,500-guest ship include visits to Kagoshima, Kanazawa, Hakodate and more.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaview is offering seven-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Spain, France and Italy, the 2018-built ship sails to popular ports in the region, including Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia and Civitavecchia.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Before repositioning to the Southern Caribbean for the winter, the MSC Seaside continues to offer a series of three- to seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral. The itineraries include visits to destinations in Mexico, Honduras and the Bahamas, such as Cozumel, Roatán and Nassau.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Canada & New England

After arriving in its new homeport earlier this year, the MSC Meraviglia continues to sail from New York City on a year-round basis. This month, in a first for MSC Cruises, the 4,500-guest vessel is offering regular itineraries to the Canada & New England region that feature visits to Sydney, Charlottetown, Portland, Boston and more.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: The Atlantic

The MSC Preziosa is currently offering a 24-night transatlantic crossing to Brazil. Set to arrive in Santos later this month, the one-way cruise departed from the Port of Hamburg, in Germany, on Oct. 5, and features visits to Spain, Portugal, France and more.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Divina is wrapping up its summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean. Scheduled to spend the upcoming winter in the Caribbean, the vessel offers week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and Malta through mid-October.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Cruising in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Magnifica is offering a series of seven-night cruises to Spain, France and Italy. Sailing to less visited ports of call, the vessel’s regular itinerary sails to Valencia, Tarragona, Toulon, Genoa, Livorno and Civitavecchia.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Splendida is offering eight- and nine-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean that visit Italy, Turkey and Greece. Later this month, the ship is scheduled to start a long repositioning voyage to South Africa – where it will spend the upcoming winter.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Valletta, Malta

The MSC Fantasia is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Palumbo Shipyard in Valletta, Malta. Set to resume service on Oct. 13, the 2008-built is going through regular maintenance, in addition to hotel upkeep, class work and technical overhauls.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Mediterranean

After repositioning to Southern Europe in September, the MSC Poesia is offering ten- and 11-night cruises that combine destinations in the Eastern and Western Mediterranean such as Civitavecchia, Istanbul, Kusadasi, Piraeus and Palermo.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Orchestra is offering ten-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean that also feature visits to Portugal and the Atlantic. The ship’s regular itinerary is also highlighted by visits to less usual ports in the region, such as Olbia, in Sardinia, and Minorca, in the Baleares.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Set to spend the winter season in South America, the MSC Musica continues to sail in the Eastern Mediterranean through late October. Based in Grece, the ship offers a seven-night itinerary that includes visits to Santorini, Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol and Mykonos.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing out of Monfalcone, the MSC Opera is wrapping up a summer program that included a series of week-long cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Visiting Greece and Italy, the ship’s regular itinerary is set to be repeated through the end of the month.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another MSC Cruises’ ship in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Lirica is offering seven-night cruises to Greece, Montenegro, Italy and Croatia. In October, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Zakynthos, Corfu, Kotor, Bari, Venice and Split.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Mediterranean

Set to spend the upcoming winter in the Mediterranean, the MSC Sinfonia is offering varied itineraries in the region. In October, for instance, the ship sails short cruises to Sardinia, in addition to 11-night cruises to Greece, Italy, Israel and Cyprus.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Armonia is offering week-long cruises departing from Ancona and Venice. The ship’s itineraries sail to Italy, Montenegro and Greece, featuring stops in Kotor, Mykonos and Santorini.