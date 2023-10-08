Norwegian Cruise Line to Recategorize Spa Cabins

According to a statement sent to booked guests and obtained by Cruise Industry News, Norwegian Cruise Line is recategorizing the spa category cabins onboard its ships.

“We are committed to providing the best vacation at sea and work tirelessly to continue to elevate the quality of our offerings and overall guest experience,” the company said.

“In an effort to provide more availability and access to NCL’s Mandara Spa and Salon’s Thermal Suite, Spa Suites in the Haven by Norwegian, Spa Club Balcony, and Spa Balcony Staterooms have been recategorized to traditional Suites, Club Balcony and Balcony Staterooms,” Norwegian Cruise Line continued.

With the change, additional capacity at the Thermal Suite will be offered to all stateroom categories onboard, the company added.

The reclassification of the Spa Staterooms will begin for sailings after January 1, 2024.

In addition to maintaining their access to the Thermal Suite, guests who booked one of the impacted cabins prior to October 2, 2023 will see their reservations updated to reflect the change, the company said.

In related news, Norwegian Cruise Line also announced the introduction of over 1,000 new solo cabins across its 19-ship fleet.

Opening for bookings this week, the staterooms will be available for sailings starting on January 2, 2024, and include three different solo categories: Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony.

With pricing and availability dependent on the destination and demand, solo travelers can expect to pay less than a traditional double occupancy room, the company said.

Guests who stay in the new solo stateroom categories will also have access to the key card entry only Studio Lounge, which is available on selected ships.

According to Norwegian, the venue offers a dedicated space to relax, a bar equipped with beer and wine and a variety of snacks served daily.