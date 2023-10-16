New York Jets and Carnival Cruise Line Announce Partnership

Carnival Cruise Line and the New York Jets have announced a multi-year partnership. The agreement designates Carnival as a “Proud Partner of the New York Jets,” the company said in a press release.

“At Carnival, we create memorable vacation experiences filled with fun for our guests, and we see the excitement from football fans firsthand when their favorite sport is part of that fun – from our ‘sailgate’ parties to our special big game screenings at our Carnival Seaside Theater,” said Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, chief marketing officer at Carnival Cruise Line.

“This new partnership is a perfect way to create new opportunities to fuel that enthusiasm, since nothing is more fun to football fans than the game itself,” she added.

The partnership is said to give Carnival Cruise Line an opportunity to expand its brand presence in the New York market, a major homeport for the company.

The market holds particular significance for the brand as the Carnival Venezia launched year-round service from the port earlier this year.

The newest addition to the company’s fleet, the 4,232-guest vessel sails from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal and was designed to immerse guests in an authentic Italian experience through the all-new “Carnival Fun Italian Style” product.

Known as America’s cruise line, Carnival sees in the new partnership with the New York Jets a way to build on its alignment with the most popular sport in America.

New York Jets fans can expect to see an array of exciting opportunities and assets, the company said, including eye-catching stadium signage, a strategic presence in the digital and social realms through advertising on the Jets’ official website and the Jets Fan Network, and much more.

The partnership will also feature a sweepstakes set to launch later this season providing fans with the chance to win a Carnival cruise vacation.