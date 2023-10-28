Marella Cruises: Diverse Deployment for Winter 2023-24

After adding a new ship to its fleet earlier this year, Marella Cruises is set for a diverse itinerary offering during the 2023-24 winter season.

In addition to three ships sailing to different parts of the Caribbean, the British brand is scheduled to offer cruises in the Atlantic, visiting various islands in the Canaries and Madeira archipelagos.

Returning after a four-year gap, the Asia and the Middle East regions are also part of the company’s destination lineup for the upcoming winter.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s plans for its five-ship fleet. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean

Marella Voyager

Capacity: 1,850 guests

Built: 1997

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Three different week-long itineraries to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean featuring visits to ports in St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Dominica, British Virgin Islands, Antigua, and more

Sailing Season: November 12 to April 7

Marella Discovery

Capacity: 1,804 guests

Built: 1996

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Three different week-long itineraries sailing to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, with visits to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Thomas, Grenada, and more

Sailing Season: November 16 to April 11

Marella Explorer 2

Capacity: 1,814 guests

Built: 1995

Homeport: Montego Bay (Jamaica)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries to Central America and the Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, the Caymans, Cuba, Belize, Honduras, Cartagena de Indias, Puerto Limón, and more

Sailing Season: December 12 to March 5

Canaries and Madeira

Marella Explorer

Capacity: 1,850 guests

Built: 1996

Homeports: Tenerife and Las Palmas (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Three different regular itineraries visiting different destinations in the Atlantic, including St. Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas de Grand Canaria, Funchal, Puerto del Rosario, La Gomera, and more

Sailing Season: November 10 to April 13

Middle East and Southeast Asia

Marella Discovery 2

Capacity: 1,804 guests

Built: 1995

Homeports: Colombo (India); Muscat (Oman); and Singapore

Length: 14 and 15 nights

Itineraries: Repositioning cruises via the Middle East and India, in addition to 14-night cruises to Southeast Asia departing from Singapore and visiting Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia

Sailing Season: November 15 to April 19