Marella Voyager Drydock Progressing in Spain

The Marella Voyager conversion is progressing at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain.

According to an update shared by Marella Cruises, the cruise ship is currently receiving the final finishing touches before debuting for the brand next month.

Currently in drydock, the former Mein Schiff Herz is undergoing a 42-day transformation that includes the addition of many Marella Cruises trademark experiences, as well as brand-new public areas and features.

Among the new venues is Abuela’s, a new Mexican Eatery, and a “secret” Speakeasy Bar.

The 77,713-ton ship is also receiving Marella’s livery, which features a “wave design” inspired by the colors of the airplanes of its parent company, the TUI Group.

Following the refit, the Marella Voyager will offer a total of ten bars, in addition to a selection of 16 dining venues, an indoor cinema, a revamped pool deck and a large show lounge.

Other features include a mini-golf course, a spa and beauty salon, a complete gym, a casino, a candy shop, a kid’s club and more.

Formerly operated by TUI Cruises, the 1997-built vessel will become Marella Cruises’ fifth ship when it enters service on June 3.

Offering the company’s all-inclusive product, the 1,850-guest ship is spending its maiden season cruising in the Western Mediterranean.

Sailing from Palma de Mallorca, in Spain, the Marella Voyager is set to offer a series of fly-cruise itineraries include visits to some of the region’s most popular ports, such as Barcelona, Civitavecchia and Naples.

Extending through October, the program also features some less usual cruise destinations, including Palamos, St. Raphael, Calvi and Piombino.

After completing its inaugural season in Europe, the Voyager is set to reposition to the Southern Caribbean for a series of fly-cruises to destinations that include Bonaire, Dominica, Point-A-Pitre and more.

The season is scheduled to start in mid-November and includes different week-long itineraries, all departing from Bridgetown, Barbados.