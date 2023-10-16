Liberty: ‘Incredible Effort’ for Rhapsody to Help Americans In Israel

Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said it has been an incredible effort for the Rhapsody of the Seas to help evacuate Americans from Israel.

“I wanted to share with you that overnight [Sunday into Monday], Rhapsody of the Seas began partnering with the U.S. Department of State to help safely evacuate Americans from Israel,” he said, in a letter sent out internally on Monday morning at Miami-based Royal Caribbean.

“As you know, the ship had been sailing in the region and then canceled its sailings when the conflict emerged last weekend,” Liberty continued.

“Now, with enhanced safety precautions in place, our ship is providing free passage, including accommodation and food, for Americans in the region wishing to leave and find safer ground,” he said.

“This has truly been an incredible effort as our teams worked tirelessly over the past week to make this mission possible. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to all involved and especially to the ship’s officers and crew for their unwavering support of this call to serve others in the midst of unimaginable tragedy.”