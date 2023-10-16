Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in October

With the summer cruising season now over, several vessels are undergoing drydocks before starting their winter programs.

Here are some of the key projects taking place this month:

MSC Fantasia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Tonnage: 133,500

Year built: 2008

Drydock Period: September 23 to October 13

Shipyard: Palumbo Shipyard (Valletta, Malta)

The MSC Fantasia was just drydocked at Palumbo Shipyard in Valletta, Malta. Set to spend the winter in Europe, the 2008-built vessel went through regular maintenance and class work, in addition to routine upkeep and punctual hotel upgrades.

Following the work, the Fantasia resumed service on October 13, kicking off a series of week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean.

Disney Wonder

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 1,750 passengers

Tonnage: 85,000

Year built: 1999

Drydock Period: September 17 to October 3

Shipyard: Victoria Seaspan (Victoria, Canada)

Following a summer program in Alaska, the Disney Wonder sailed to one of the drydocks of the Victoria Shipyads Seaspan in Victoria, Canada.

During a two-week shipyard stay, the 1999-built vessel underwent technical work, which included regular maintenance and hotel upkeep. Now sailing a repositioning cruise to the Pacific, the Wonder is scheduled to mark Disney’s debut in Australia and Zealand later this year.

Ruby Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Tonnage: 116,000

Year built: 2008

Drydock Period: September 24 to October 22

Shipyard: Vigor Industrial (Portland, United States)

The Ruby Princess is currently undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Vigor Industrial Shipyard in Portland, Oregon. During the shipyard visit, the ship is receiving regular maintenance, in addition to technical overhaul and class work.

Following a summer program in Alaska, the Princess Cruises vessel is getting ready for its winter season in the Caribbean and Central America.

Carnival Freedom

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Tonnage: 110,000

Year built: 2007

Drydock Period: October 4 to October 23

Shipyard: Navantia (Cadiz, Spain)

After crossing the Atlantic in late September, the Carnival Freedom is undergoing a drydock at Navantia.

In addition to regular maintenance, hotel upkeep and class work, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel will see its funnel – which was damaged during a fire incident last year – being rebuilt to its original form. After returning to North America, the ship will resume its regular schedule from Port Canaveral in early November.