Carnival Freedom Sails from Port Canaveral for Transatlantic Crossing

The Carnival Freedom is sailing from Port Canaveral today for a trans-Atlantic crossing to Europe. Sailing to Spain, the 13-night cruise features visits to four destinations before arriving in Barcelona.

After leaving its homeport in Central Florida, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel is set to visit King’s Wharf, in Bermuda before heading to Ponta Delgada, in Portugal’s Azores.

The 2007-built ship then cruises to Spain, where it is set to visit two additional ports: Málaga and Valencia.

Once in Europe, the Carnival Freedom is scheduled to undergo a routine drydock in Spanish shipyard. In addition to regular maintenance, hotel upkeep and class work, the Freedom will see its funnel – which was damaged during a fire incident last year – be rebuilt.

Now returning to its original form, the ship’s trademark “whale tail” funnel was trimmed down to allow for a quicker return to service following emergency repairs in 2022.

Once the work is completed, the Carnival Freedom is set to return to service on Oct. 23, kicking off a repositioning voyage back to the United States.

Sailing from Barcelona, the 14-night transatlantic crossing includes visits to Valencia, Málaga and Las Palmas, in Spain, as well as King’s Whard, in Bermuda.

On Nov. 6, the ship is scheduled to resume its regular schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the four- and five-night itineraries feature visits to destinations that include Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini and Half Moon Cay.

Following the Carnival Conquest, the Carnival Glory, the Carnival Valor and the Carnival Liberty, the Carnival Freedom entered service in 2007 as the fifth and final vessel in a series known as Conquest Class.

With interiors signed by the hospitality architect Joe Farcus, the 2,974-guest vessel features an interior design inspired by the decades and centuries, as well as several facilities, such as a selection of dining venues, different bars and lounges, a casino and more.