Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Registers Major Transactions in 2023

The cruise ship secondhand market has registered some major transactions during the first nine months of 2023.

According to the Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News, while the overall number of deals has returned to pre-pandemic levels, significant contracts have been signed during the year so far.

Out of service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Costa Magica was one of the vessels sold in 2023.

Previously operated by Costa Cruises, the 103,000-ton ship was acquired by Seajets in February. Now named Mykonos Magic, it became one of the largest cruise vessels to change hands in recent years and is presently laid-up at a port in Greece.

Carnival Corporation was also part of another major transaction this year. In March, the cruise conglomerate sold the ultra-luxury Seabourn Odyssey to the MOL Group.

The oldest ship in Seabourn’s fleet, the 2009-built vessel was chartered back to the upscale brand, with a handover date set to September 2024.

After buying the Costa Magica, Seajets also parted ways with one of its cruise ships in 2023. In February, the Greek shipowner sold the former Ryndam to Celestyal Cruises.

Built in 1993, the 1,258-guest vessel was renamed Celestyal Journey and recently departed on its maiden voyage in the Eastern Mediterranean.

More details of these and all the known transactions that took place in 2023 are available for download at the Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

With information that dates back to 1983, the independent report highlights all the cruise ship secondhand sales, company transfers, charters and retirements that happened on an annual basis.