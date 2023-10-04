Costa Serena to Homeport in Malaysia in 2024

The Costa Serena is scheduled to homeport in Malaysia in early 2024.

After concluding its first season in India, the cruise ship will offer three sailings departing from Port Klang in January.

The program is part of a “pilot charter service” by Hwajing Travel & Tours in partnership with Costa Cruises, according to local media reports.

With the Malaysian travel agencies serving as the sole retailer of the sailings, the Costa Serena is scheduled to arrive in Port Klang on January 17.

For its first roundtrip departure from the new homeport, the 2007-built vessel offers a two-night cruise to Penang.

The Costa Serena then offers two additional cruises from Port Klang on January 19 and January 22. Sailing for three nights, the itineraries feature a visit to Phuket, in addition to Penang.

According to TTG Asia, the program has the support of Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport, which expressed its enthusiasm with the vessel homeporting in a national port.

Currently sailing from Taiwan, the Costa Serena is currently the only vessel sailing in Asia for Italy-based Costa Cruises.

After resuming service in May, the 3,000-guest ship has been offering different programs in the region, serving local markets in Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand.

Starting in November, the Costa Serena is also scheduled to offer domestic cruising in India, with a series of itineraries departing from Mumbai.

Operated in partnership with an Indian travel operator, the program includes 23 cruises to Goa, Cochin, the Lakshadweep Islands and more.

Currently one of the oldest ships in Costa Cruises fleet, the Costa Serena originally entered service in 2007.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 112,000-ton vessel has been dedicated to China and other Asian markets since 2015.

With a series of amenities – including a large wellness center, three pool decks and several restaurants –, the Serena features a themed interior design that draws inspiration from ancient Roman and Greek mythology.