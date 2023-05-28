Costa Serena to India for Winter 2023-24

Costa Cruises announced a new program of cruises dedicated to India.

Cruises will be offered onboard the Costa Serena, which is scheduled to sail 23 new itineraries in India between November 2023 and January 2024.

Itineraries were designed in collaboration with Costa’s General Sales Agent in India, Lotus Aero Enterprises and will visit domestic destinations exclusively.

Sailings range from two, three and five days with calls in Mumbai, Cochin, Goa and, for the first time ever, Lakshadweep.

Roberto Alberti, senior vice president and chief commercial officer of Costa Cruises, said: “We have a strong and lasting bond with this wonderful Country: we have already sailed our ships in India in the past, and many of our onboard colleagues are from India. We select and recruit them through dedicated training schools based right in the Country. We are strongly committed to offering our Indian guests a unique holiday experience onboard Costa Serena and we are truly looking forward to starting our operations in November. Costa Serena will be the largest cruise ship to operate domestic itineraries in India”.

Sarbananda Sonowal, union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, said: “India’s waterways are a treasure trove waiting to be explored by tourists; our country is filled with scenic locales and beautiful destinations. I am happy to know about the new cruise program exclusively dedicated to India by Costa Cruises. This program also aligns with Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ – an initiative that was launched as an appeal by the honorable Prime Minister to Indians to prefer domestic tourism”.