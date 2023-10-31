Costa Fortuna Completes 20 Years in Service

The Costa Fortuna is completing its 20th anniversary.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, the 110,000-ton vessel was delivered to Costa Cruises on October 31, 2003.

After inaugural festivities, which included a christening ceremony with the Italian actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta, the Fortuna sailed its maiden voyage on Nov. 25, 2003.

Sailing from Savona, the ten-night cruise featured visits to seven ports in Italy, Spain, Morocco and the UK, including Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Casablanca, Gibraltar, Cádiz, Málaga and Alicante.

In addition to winter cruises in the Western Mediterranean, the Costa Fortuna also offered 11-night itineraries to the Canary Islands and Madeira during its inaugural season, that extended through late April 2004.

The ship remained in the Western Mediterranean during the following summer, sailing a series of seven-night cruises to Italy, Tunisia, France and Spain.

During its two-decade career with Costa, the Fortuna later sailed to several destinations across the world, including the Caribbean, South America, Northern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Far East.

After seeing its entire future schedule cancelled in 2022, the ship started to offer new itineraries in Southern Europe this year.

The program included 14-night cruises to the Greek Islands and two-week cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira, as well as 14-night itineraries combining destinations in both Eastern and Western Mediterranean.

After crossing the Atlantic in December, the Fortuna is scheduled to sail in the Caribbean for the first time in more than ten years.

During the 2023-24 winter, the 2,720-guest ship offers a series of fly-cruises in the region departing from Fort-de-France, in Martinique.

The seven-night itineraries feature visits to different islands in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, including St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and Tobago.