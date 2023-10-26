Construction Starts on Mystic Cruises’ Fifth Expedition Ship

The construction of the new World Seeker is now underway in Portugal.

While visiting the West Sea Shipyard in Viana do Castelo, Mystic Cruises’ President Mário Ferreira shared an update regarding the building process of the 200-guest vessel.

“Construction has finally started on our fifth expedition ship, four are already sailing around the world and this one will soon join them,” he said.

Following the 2022-built World Traveller, the World Seeker is scheduled to be delivered to Mystic Cruises in 2025.

Details about its debut and inaugural sailings are yet to be announced by Atlas Ocean Voyages, which is expected to operate the 9,300-ton ship.

Besides the Seeker and the Traveller, Mystic Cruises’ fleet also includes the 2019-built World Explorer, the 2020-built World Voyager, and the 2021-built World Navigator.

While the two newest ships are operated by Mystic’s North American brand Atlas Ocean Voyages, the World Explorer is currently serving different brands under charter agreements.

Previously in service for Mystic’s Nicko Cruises brand, the World Voyager is currently being prepared to debut for Atlas Ocean Voyages in November.

During its inaugural season for the U.S.-based brand, the 9,300-ton vessel is set to offer a series of expeditions in Antarctica.

Purpose-designed to sail in remote and polar areas, the World Seeker and its sister ships offer a yacht-style cruise experience with a series of amenities that include a selection of bars and lounges, a pool deck, a complete spa, and various dining options.

The vessels are also equipped with the latest green technology, in addition to expedition-ready features, such as a fleet of Zodiacs, a dedicated mudroom, an ice-class hull, and more.

Other than the four expedition ships, Mystic Cruises currently operates the 1993-built Vasco da Gama.

Serving the German market under the Nicko Cruises banner, the 1,000-guest vessel originally entered service as Holland America’s Statendam and was acquired by the company in October 2020.