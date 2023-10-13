A Closer Look at Crystal’s New 2025 Itineraries

Now open for bookings, Crystal’s new 2025 deployment includes a global deployment portfolio Crystal Symphony and the Crystal Serenity.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at key features of the new program, in addition to some of its itineraries.

Southeast Asia

Ship: Crystal Symphony

Date: January 7, 2025

Length: 11 nights

Homeports: Mumbai (India) to Singapore

Complete Itinerary: Cochin (India); Colombo (Sri Lanka); Pulau We (Indonesia); and Port Klang (Malaysia)

The Crystal Symphony is kicking off 2025 in Southeast Asia. According to Crystal, the ship’s itineraries in the region allow guests to explore remote destinations including Sihanoukville, a Cambodian town known for its beaches, along with Sabang and Weh Island, the small active volcanic island to the northwest of Sumatra.

The program also features destinations in the Far East and was conceived to allow an in-depth cultural immersion. Sailing in January, this 11-night cruise, for instance, combines ports of call in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

Norway, Iceland and the Arctic

Ship: Crystal Serenity

Date: August 14, 2025

Length: 14 nights

Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland) to Oslo (Norway)

Complete Itinerary: Isafjord and Akureyri (Iceland); Longyearbyen (Spitsbergen); Honningsvag, Gravdal and Bergen (Norway)

Upon completing its 2025 World Cruise in May, the Crystal Serenity is scheduled to offer a series of cruises in Northern Europe. The summer program is highlighted by itineraries that also feature visits to ports of call in the Arctic.

According to Crystal, the cruises – such as this 14-night voyage in August – offer a “rare opportunity” to visit Longyearbyen, the largest inhabited area of Svalbard, Norway, which is famous for its views of the Northern Lights.

Mediterranean and the Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Ship: Crystal Symphony

Date: September 17, 2025

Length: 8 nights

Homeports: Monte Carlo (Monaco) to Barcelona (Spain)

Complete Itinerary: Cannes and Toulon (France); Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza (Spain)

The Crystal Symphony is spending the summer in the Mediterranean. The ship’s schedule includes a series of itineraries to different parts of the European inner sea, with visits to several destinations in Spain, France, Italy, Greece and more.

According to Crystal, the program also includes visits to Monaco timed with the Grand Prix.

Canada & New England

Ship: Crystal Serenity

Date: October 22, 2025

Length: 9 nights

Homeports: Quebec City (Canada) to New York City (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Boston (United States); Halifax, Gaspé and Baie Comeau (Canada)

According to Crystal, the Serenity is also offering the perfect getaway for leaf-peeping enthusiasts, with a series of cruises to Canada & New England.

Taking place from September to November 2025, the fall season in the region includes visits to iconic North American ports of call, including Quebec City and New York City. Departing on Oct. 22, this nine-night cruise also features visits to Boston, Halifax, Gaspé and Baie Comeau.

Middle East

Ship: Crystal Symphony

Date: November 30, 2025

Length: 11 nights

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece) to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

Complete Itinerary: Alexandria, Port Said and Safaga (Egypt); Suez Canal; Aqaba (Jordan)

The Crystal Symphony spends the later half of 2025 in the Middle East, visiting a variety of destinations in the region.

In addition to itineraries to the Emirates and the Red Sea, the ship is also offering cruises to Egypt, including this 11-night voyage in November. Sailing from Greece, the itinerary features a full transit of the Suez Canal, as well as visits to Alexandria, Port Said and Safaga, in Egypt, and Aqaba, in Jordan.