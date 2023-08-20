Crystal Announces 2025 Itineraries for Symphony and Serenity

Crystal has announced its 2025 deployment for the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

Following Crystal’s acquisition by the A&K Travel Group in 2022, the line plans to offer 144 new destinations with the itinerary offering consisting of 112 countries and 281 ports.

“We’re excited to offer both past and future Crystal guests an inspiring assortment of itineraries in 2025,” Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, said in a press release. “Guests onboard Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will have the opportunity to explore a treasure trove of lesser-visited corners of the world and check off some truly once-in-a-lifetime bucket list destinations with bespoke, industry-leading experiences designed by Abercrombie & Kent.”

The Crystal Serenity will end its world cruise in May 2025 and will then depart from Marseille, going sailing in the Mediterranean and then the Baltic. The Serenity will stop in destinations like Málaga, the hometown of artist Pablo Picasso and Longyearbyen, an area of Norway known for its views of the Northern Light.

In September the ship is in Canada/New England through November with calls in Quebec City, Newport, Boston and New York.

Guests spending the holiday season at sea can visit ports in the Caribbean and South America, including Aruba, the Cayman Islands, and transit the Panama Canal.

The Crystal Symphony will kick off its 2025 itinerary in Southeast Asia, exploring beaches in Cambodia, volcanoes north of Sumatra, as well as rainforests in Brunei.

The ship then repositions to Europe with one highlight being a stop in Monaco for the F1 race. Other European highlights include calls into Haifa, Dubrovnik and Cyprus, plus stops in Zakynthos, Corfu and Santorini.

The Crystal Symphony will end 2025 in the Middle East, stopping everywhere from the small Egyptian port of Safaga to Dubai and Salalah.