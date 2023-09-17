World Voyager Completes Farewell Season for Nicko Cruises

The World Voyager completed its final cruise for Nicko Cruises earlier this month.

Being transferred to Atlas Ocean Voyages, the expedition ship bid farewell to the German brand after a short cruise to the North Sea.

Sailing roundtrip from Hamburg, the four-night cruise included visits to Cuxhaven, Haarlingen and Heligoland.

The farewell voyage was planned to coincide with Hamburg Cruise Days, which was attended by a total of eight ocean-going ships and two river vessels.

Now at a shipyard in Portugal, the 200-guest vessel is being prepared to kick off its inaugural season for Atlas Ocean Voyage on Nov. 8.

Transferring to the North American market, the World Voyager will join its sister ships World Navigator and World Traveller for a winter season in Antarctica.

The program includes a series of nine- to 11-night expeditions that explore the White Continent. Sailing from Ushuaia, in Argentina, the program features visits to Deception Island, Paradise Harbor, Lemaire Channel and the Gentoo rookery at Port Lockroy.

The ship is then scheduled to offer expeditions to different destinations in 2024, including South America, Northern Europe and the Arctic.

Owned by Mystic Cruises, the World Voyager originally entered service in 2020. A sister to the 2019-built World Explorer, the 9,300-ton vessel had been serving the German market with Nicko Cruises since its debut.

According to the shipowner, the move to the U.S. brand was a result of the ongoing recession in Germany and soft demand for high-priced expedition sailings.

Nicko Cruises, meanwhile, will now focus on its ocean product with the Vasco da Gama. The 1,000-guest premium ship offers year-round cruises for the German market, sailing to different destinations across the globe.

Purpose-built to sail in remote and polar areas, the World Voyager was designed as a yacht-style cruise ship and offers various amenities, including a selection of bars and lounges, a pool deck, a fleet of Zodiacs and more.