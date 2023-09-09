9 Ships to Attend Hamburg Cruise Days

A total of nine cruise ships are expected to attend Hamburg Cruise Days 2023 from September 8-10.

The ships attending the event include ocean-going cruise ships and two river cruise ships. The Artania, Vasco da Gama and the Thurgau Chopin will be at the port on Friday.

The highlight of Hamburg Cruise Days will be on Saturday when five ships will be docked in Hamburg at the same time. The AIDAprima will moor at the Cruise Center Steinwerder for the change of guests while the Mein Schiff 6 will be at the Cruise Center Altona. Nicko Cruises’ World Voyager will use the berth at the Cruise Center Baakenhöft.

The AIDAprima, Mein Schiff 6, Vasco da Gama, World Voyager and the Sans Souci will sail one after the other through the port of Hamburg. Each ship will be celebrated with a combination of light show and fireworks followed by music.

For the end, two AIDA Cruises ships will be in Hamburg on Sunday, September 10. As usual, the AIDAperla will dock at the Cruise Center Steinwerder while the AIDAsol will dock at the Cruise Center Altona. The two ships will leave the port of Hamburg on Sunday evening.