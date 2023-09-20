Where is the Princess Cruises Fleet Sailing to in September?

With global deployment, the Princess Cruises fleet is offering a wide range of itineraries this month. Cruise Industry News looks into the locations and programs of every ship in the company’s as of September 22, 2023:

Discovery Princess

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Location: Alaska

After spending the summer in Alaska, the Discovery Princess is set to soon reposition to Los Angeles for a series of week-long cruises to California and the Mexican Riviera. Starting in October, the program features visits to different destinations in the region, including San Francisco, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta and more.

Enchanted Princess

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Location: Mediterranean

Part of Princess’ 2023 European lineup, the Enchanted Princess is cruising in the Mediterranean. This week, the ship’s itinerary includes visits to Greece, Montenegro, Italy and Spain, including Santorini, Kotor, Messina and Barcelona.

Sky Princess

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 3,660 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Sky Princess continues to serve the British market with a series of cruises departing from the Port of Southampton. Between September and October, the ship is scheduled to offer a 24-night cruise to Canada and New England, in addition to 12-night cruises to the Canary Islands.

Majestic Princess

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Alaska

Concluding its summer program in the region, the Majestic Princess is offering a ten-night cruise to Alaska and Canada. Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, the itinerary features visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier and Icy Strait Point.

Regal Princess

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Set to debut in Galveston next month, the Regal Princess is presently wrapping up a summer program in Northern Europe. Before crossing the Atlantic, the 2014-built ship offers a final cruise in the region, sailing to Ireland and Scotland.

Royal Princess

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Alaska

The Royal Princess is offering a last cruise to Alaska before starting its repositioning cruise to Australia on Sep. 25. Sailing from Vancouver to Sydney, the 27-night itinerary features visits to several destinations across the Pacific, including Hawaii, the French Polynesia and New Zealand.

Ruby Princess

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Alaska

Sailing from San Francisco, the Ruby Princess is also wrapping up its summer program in Alaska. In October, the vessel is scheduled to reposition to Fort Lauderdale for a series of ten- to 14-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal.

Emerald Princess

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Canada & New England

The Emerald Princess is offering fall foliage cruises to Canada and New England. Sailing roundtrip from New York City, the ship visits several destinations in the region, including Halifax, Sain John, Bar Harbor and Boston.

Crown Princess

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Crown Princess is presently sailing an 11-night cruise to Alaska and Canada. The itinerary sails roundtrip from Vancouver and features visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point and Sitka, in addition to scenic cruising at the Hubbard Glacier.

Caribbean Princess

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Canada & New England

The Caribbean Princess is offering a series of ten-night cruises to Canada and New England. Sailing from Quebec City and New York City, the open-jaw itineraries feature different ports of call, including Saguenay, Charlottetown, Sydney and Newport.

Diamond Princess

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Location: Japan

The Diamond Princess continues to offer cruises to Japan and the Far East. After departing from Yokohama on Sep. 20, the ship is presently sailing a nine-night itinerary to Hokkaido and South Korea that features stops at Kagoshima, Otaru, Busan and more.

Sapphire Princess

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Location: Alaska

Set to reposition to South America for the winter, the Sapphire Princess is currently wrapping up a summer program in Alaska. Marking the end of its season in the region, the ship is offering a seven-night cruise from Vancouver that visits Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

Island Princess

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Southampton, England

The Island Princess is in Southampton today to kick off a 12-night cruise to Western Europe. Named “Oktoberfest European Capitals,” the itinerary sails to different cities in Norway, Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Coral Princess

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Coral Princess is wrapping up Princess Cruises’ 2023 Australia World Cruise. The 107-night global journey sailed from different ports in the region in June and featured visits to several ports in Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, the Caribbean and more.

Grand Princess

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Location: Alaska

The Grand Princess is presently offering a final cruise in Alaska before repositioning to Australia for the winter. Based in Melbourne, the ship is set to offer a series of two- to 18-night cruises in the region starting in October.