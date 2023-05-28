Coral Princess Sets Sail on World Cruise from Australia

The Coral Princess is starting its 2023 Australia World Cruise today. Sailing roundtrip from Sydney, the vessel is offering a 107-night voyage that will feature visits to six continents and different destinations across the globe.

According to Princess Cruises, the full itinerary sails for 32,500 nautical miles and includes 44 ports of call in 26 different countries.

After leaving Sydney, the Coral Princess heads north, visiting various destinations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East before entering the Red Sea and crossing the Suez Canal.

The ship then sails to ports in the Mediterranean before crossing the Gibraltar Strait on its way to Northern Europe.

The cruise continues with visits to the British Islands, Iceland and Greenland, as well as the Canada & New England region.

On its way back to Australia, the Coral Princess crosses the Caribbean and the Panama Canal before visiting additional destinations in South America’s Pacific Coast, the South Pacific and New Zealand.

The complete itinerary features two crossings of the Equator, Princess said, in addition to ten late night calls and overnight stays in places like Dubai, New York and Lima.

Other highlights comprise the transit of the historic locks of the Panama Canal and an opportunity to visit over 20 UNESCO world heritage sites.

Sailing from Australia on a year-round basis since 2022, the Coral Princess was built in France and originally entered service in 2002.

Following the world cruise, the Coral Princess is set to offer a series of two- to 14-night cruises to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific departing from the Australian port of Brisbane.