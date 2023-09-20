Serenade of the Seas Kicks Off Fall Season in Canada/New England

Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas is in Boston today to kick off a fall season in Canada & New England.

The 2003-built vessel is set to offer a series of five- to seven-night cruises in the region that extends through early November.

For the first sailing of the season, the Serenade is offering a week-long cruise to Portland and Bar Harbor, in the United States, as well as Saint John and Sydney, in Canada.

Sailing roundtrip from Boston, the program also features itineraries to other ports in the area, including Halifax, in Canada.

Upon completing its fall foliage season on the U.S. East Coast, the Serenade sails to Florida for a series of Panama Cruises.

Cruising one-way between Miami and Los Angeles, the two-week itineraries feature visits to several destinations in the Caribbean, Central America and the Mexican Riviera, such as George Town, in Grand Cayman; Puntarenas, in Costa Rica; and Huatulco, in Mexico.

Later this year, the Serenade of the Seas is also scheduled to offer Royal Caribbean’s longest cruise ever: a 274-night global voyage.

Sailing roundtrip from PortMiami in December, the Ultimate World Cruise will include over 150 ports of call in 60 countries and seven continents.

Before returning to the U.S. in September 2024, the unique itinerary features visits to destinations globally, including South America, Antarctica, Central America and the South Pacific.

The cruise is also set to visit New Zealand, Australia, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and more.

Part of Royal Caribbean International’s Radiance Class, the Serenade of the Seas recently completed 20 years in service.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the vessel originally entered service in August 2003 with a series of cruises on the U.S. East Coast.