Royal Caribbean’s Serenade Completes 20 Years in Service

The Serenade of the Seas is completing 20 years in service this month. Part of Royal Caribbean International’s Radiance class, the 2,000-guest ship set sail on its inaugural cruise on August 25, 2003.

After being delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard in late July, the Serenade debuted on the U.S. East Coast.

Following a christening ceremony with the Actress Whoopi Goldberg, it became the first Royal Caribbean ship to sail a maiden cruise from New York City.

During its inaugural program, the vessel offered a series of five- and six-night cruises to Canada and New England. It then repositioned to the Caribbean in early November, kicking off a winter program out of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

During its 20 years of service for Royal Caribbean, the ship also offered cruises in various destinations, including Alaska, Northern Europe, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and more.

In 2023, the Serenade of the Seas is scheduled to offer the company’s longest cruise ever: a 274-night global voyage.

Sailing roundtrip from PortMiami in December, the Ultimate World Cruise will include over 150 ports of call in 60 countries and seven continents.

Before returning to the United States in September 2024, the Serenade is set to visit destinations South America, Antarctica, Central America, the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and more.

Third in a series of four ships known as the Radiance class, the Serenade of the Seas offers a series of amenities and public areas that include three swimming pools – including one in Royal Caribbean’s trademark Solarium, an adults-only enclosed sundeck , 12 bars and lounges, a nine-hole miniature golf course and more.

The 90,000-ton ship is also equipped with a rock-climbing wall, in addition to a selection of dining venues that include most of the company’s signature options, such as the Chops Grille steakhouse and the Izumi Sushi Bar.