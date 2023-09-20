September Update: Holland America Line’s Itineraries and Locations

With the summer season wrapping up, the Holland America Line fleet is getting ready for a big autumn and winter 2023-24.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every ship in the company’s fleet as of September 29, 2023:

Rotterdam

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Rotterdam is offering a final cruise in Northern Europe before starting a repositioning cruise to North America in early October. Cruising in the Baltic Sea, the 14-night itinerary features destinations in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia and Latvia.

Nieuw Statendam

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Mediterranean

After repositioning from Northern Europe earlier this month, the Nieuw Statendam is sailing a series of fall itineraries in the Mediterranean. Extending through mid-November, the program features cruises to destinations in Turkey, Greece, Italy, Albania, Croatia, Egypt and more.

Koningsdam

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 2,660 guests

Location: Alaska

The Koninsgdam is wrapping up its summer program in Alaska with a final cruise from Vancouver. Departing on Sep. 30, the seven-night itinerary includes visits to Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau, in addition to scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord and the Glacier Bay National Park.

Niuew Amsterdam

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

Also bidding farewell to Alaska soon, the Nieuw Amsterdam is offering a last cruise to the Last Frontier before repositioning to the Caribbean. Following a transcanal voyage, the 2010-built vessel is scheduled to offer a series of seven-night cruises in the region starting Oct. 21.

Eurodam

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

After offering the “Alaskan Explorer” itinerary throughout the entire summer, the Eurodam is set to reposition to Florida soon. Early next month, the ship sails from Seattle on a 21-night cruise to Fort Lauderdale that features a full transit of the Panama Canal, as well as stops in California, Mexico, Colombia and more.

Noordam

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Alaska

Wrapping up its summer program in Alaska, the Noordam is offering a 14-night cruise to different destinations in the region. Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, the itinerary includes visits to Anchorage, Kodiak and Valdez, in addition to Skagway, Sitka, Prince Rupert and Ketchikan.

Westerdam

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Alaska

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the Westerdam is offering the last cruise to Alaska of the season. Early next month, the 1,900-guest ship is scheduled to reposition to Asia for a series of itineraries to Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and more.

Oosterdam

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Mediterranean

The Oosterdam is currently cruising in Southern Europe. Between late September and early November, the ship is set to offer a series of 12-night itineraries that combine destinations in the Adratic, the Aegean and the Western Mediterranean.

Zuiderdam

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Canada & New England

Sailing from Boston and Quebec City, the Zuiderdam is offering a series of fall foliage cruises across the Canada & New England region. The program includes seven- to ten-night itineraries to popular destinations, including Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax and Portland.

Zaandam

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: East Coast

The Zaandam is currently sailing to Florida following a season in Canada & New England. On Oct. 7, the 2000-built vessel is set to kick off a 73-night cruise to South America that sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale and features destinations across the entire continent, including Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia and more.

Volendam

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,440 guests

Location: West Coast

The Volendam is getting ready to start Holland America Line’s 51-night “Tales of the South Pacific” legendary voyage. Sailing from San Diego on Oct. 2, the cruise includes visits to Hawaii, the French Polynesia, Fiji, the Cook Islands and more.