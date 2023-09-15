September Update: Celebrity Cruises Fleet Locations and Itineraries

Soon concluding a successful summer season, the Celebrity Cruises fleet is now getting ready to sail to new destinations during the fall and winter.

Cruise Industry News tracked the locations and itineraries of the company’s ships as of September 15, 2023:

Celebrity Ascent

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Location: St. Nazaire, France

Getting ready to be delivered during the fourth quarter, the Celebrity Ascent is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. Fourth ship in the Edge Class, the 3,260-guest vessel is scheduled to debut in November.

Celebrity Beyond

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Celebrity Beyond continues to offer a series of ten- and 11-night itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. In late October, the 2022-built vessel is scheduled to return to North America for a winter season in the Caribbean.

Celebrity Apex

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: Western Europe

After spending most of the summer in Northern Europe, the Celebrity Apex is currently sailing a repositioning voyage to the Mediterranean. The 12-night itinerary sails to Piraeus, in Greece – which is set to serve as the ship’s homeport for a series of fall cruises to Egypt, Israel and Turkey.

Celebrity Edge

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Celebrity Edge is presently offering week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean. Before embarking on a repositioning cruise to the Middle East in October, the 2018-built ship continues to offer a series of itineraries to Spain, Italy and France.

Celebrity Reflection

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,030 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Celebrity Reflection is wrapping up its summer program in the Mediterranean with a series of itineraries to the Italian Riviera, France, Malta and the Greek Islands. On Oct. 19, the ship sets sail to North America with a transatlantic cruise that sails between Barcelona and Fort Lauderdale.

Celebrity Silhouette

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,886 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Serving the British market, the Celebrity Silhouette is offering different itineraries departing from Southampton. The UK-based program includes four- to 13-night itineraries to various regions, such as the Canaries, the Mediterranean, Western Europe and Portugal.

Celebrity Eclipse

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Alaska

The Celebrity Eclipse is currently offering a final cruise to Alaska and Canada before heading South to the West Coast. Sailing from Vancouver, the seven-night itinerary features visits to Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and the Hubbard Glacier.

Celebrity Equinox

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Continuing its year-round deployment in the Caribbean, the Celebrity Equinox is sailing six- and eight-night cruises to popular destinations in the region. This week, the Solstice-Class ship is cruising to the Western Caribbean as part of a six-night voyage that features visits to Cozumel, George Town and Bimini.

Celebrity Solstice

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Seattle, Washington

Docked in Seattle today, the Celebrity Solstice is kicking off the last sailing of its 2023 summer program in Alaska. After the seven-night voyage, the vessel is set to start a repositioning cruise to Hawaii ahead of a winter program in the Australasia region.

Celebrity Constellation

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Celebrity Constellation continues to sail in the Eastern Mediterranean this month. Spending the summer in the region, the ship offers a series of itineraries to destinations in Greece, Italy, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro.

Celebrity Summit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Based on the East Coast, the Celebrity Summit is offering a series of itineraries departing from the New York City area. In October, the ship is set to reposition to Miami for short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Celebrity Infinity

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After kicking off its year-round European schedule earlier this year, the Celebrity Infinity is currently cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean. In September, the vessel is set to offer a series of week-long cruises to the Greek Islands departing from Piraeus, in Greece.

Celebrity Millennium

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Vancouver, Canada

The Celebrity Millennium is in Vancouver today to kick off a 14-night repositioning voyage to Yokohama, in Japan. Sailing across the Bering Sea, the one-way itinerary features visits to Ketchikan, in Alaska, as well as Muroran and Aomori, in Japan.

Celebrity Flora

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

The Celebrity Flora continues to sail exploration cruises in Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Purpose-built to sail in the region, the 100-guest vessel sails out of Baltra on a year-round basis, offering seven-night itineraries to some of the archipelago’s most important sites.

Celebrity Xpedition

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

The Celebrity Xpedition also offers expedition cruises to the Galapagos on a year-round basis. Departing from Baltra, the vessel’s seven-night itineraries include to several islands in the Ecuadorian archipelago, such as Daphne Island, Urvina Bay and more.

Celebrity Xploration

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 16 guests

Location: The Galapagos

Also sailing from Baltra, the Xploration completes Celebrity’s three-ship fleet in the Galapagos. A 16-guest catamaran, the 2007-built vessel offers regular seven-night expeditions to Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more.