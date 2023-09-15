September Update: Celebrity Cruises Fleet Locations and Itineraries

Soon concluding a successful summer season, the Celebrity Cruises fleet is now getting ready to sail to new destinations during the fall and winter.
Cruise Industry News tracked the locations and itineraries of the company’s ships as of September 15, 2023:
Celebrity Ascent
Year Built: 2023
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Location: St. Nazaire, France
Getting ready to be delivered during the fourth quarter, the Celebrity Ascent is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. Fourth ship in the Edge Class, the 3,260-guest vessel is scheduled to debut in November.
Celebrity Beyond
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Celebrity Beyond continues to offer a series of ten- and 11-night itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. In late October, the 2022-built vessel is scheduled to return to North America for a winter season in the Caribbean.
Celebrity Apex
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Location: Western Europe
After spending most of the summer in Northern Europe, the Celebrity Apex is currently sailing a repositioning voyage to the Mediterranean. The 12-night itinerary sails to Piraeus, in Greece – which is set to serve as the ship’s homeport for a series of fall cruises to Egypt, Israel and Turkey.
Celebrity Edge
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 2,900 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The Celebrity Edge is presently offering week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean. Before embarking on a repositioning cruise to the Middle East in October, the 2018-built ship continues to offer a series of itineraries to Spain, Italy and France.
Celebrity Reflection
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,030 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Celebrity Reflection is wrapping up its summer program in the Mediterranean with a series of itineraries to the Italian Riviera, France, Malta and the Greek Islands. On Oct. 19, the ship sets sail to North America with a transatlantic cruise that sails between Barcelona and Fort Lauderdale.
Celebrity Silhouette
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 2,886 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
Serving the British market, the Celebrity Silhouette is offering different itineraries departing from Southampton. The UK-based program includes four- to 13-night itineraries to various regions, such as the Canaries, the Mediterranean, Western Europe and Portugal.
Celebrity Eclipse
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Location: Alaska
The Celebrity Eclipse is currently offering a final cruise to Alaska and Canada before heading South to the West Coast. Sailing from Vancouver, the seven-night itinerary features visits to Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and the Hubbard Glacier.
Celebrity Equinox
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
Continuing its year-round deployment in the Caribbean, the Celebrity Equinox is sailing six- and eight-night cruises to popular destinations in the region. This week, the Solstice-Class ship is cruising to the Western Caribbean as part of a six-night voyage that features visits to Cozumel, George Town and Bimini.
Celebrity Solstice
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 2,850 guests
Location: Seattle, Washington
Docked in Seattle today, the Celebrity Solstice is kicking off the last sailing of its 2023 summer program in Alaska. After the seven-night voyage, the vessel is set to start a repositioning cruise to Hawaii ahead of a winter program in the Australasia region.
Celebrity Constellation
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Celebrity Constellation continues to sail in the Eastern Mediterranean this month. Spending the summer in the region, the ship offers a series of itineraries to destinations in Greece, Italy, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro.
Celebrity Summit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Location: U.S. East Coast
Based on the East Coast, the Celebrity Summit is offering a series of itineraries departing from the New York City area. In October, the ship is set to reposition to Miami for short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.
Celebrity Infinity
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
After kicking off its year-round European schedule earlier this year, the Celebrity Infinity is currently cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean. In September, the vessel is set to offer a series of week-long cruises to the Greek Islands departing from Piraeus, in Greece.
Celebrity Millennium
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Location: Vancouver, Canada
The Celebrity Millennium is in Vancouver today to kick off a 14-night repositioning voyage to Yokohama, in Japan. Sailing across the Bering Sea, the one-way itinerary features visits to Ketchikan, in Alaska, as well as Muroran and Aomori, in Japan.
Celebrity Flora
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 100 guests
Location: The Galapagos
The Celebrity Flora continues to sail exploration cruises in Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Purpose-built to sail in the region, the 100-guest vessel sails out of Baltra on a year-round basis, offering seven-night itineraries to some of the archipelago’s most important sites.
Celebrity Xpedition
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 100 guests
Location: The Galapagos
The Celebrity Xpedition also offers expedition cruises to the Galapagos on a year-round basis. Departing from Baltra, the vessel’s seven-night itineraries include to several islands in the Ecuadorian archipelago, such as Daphne Island, Urvina Bay and more.
Celebrity Xploration
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 16 guests
Location: The Galapagos
Also sailing from Baltra, the Xploration completes Celebrity’s three-ship fleet in the Galapagos. A 16-guest catamaran, the 2007-built vessel offers regular seven-night expeditions to Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more.