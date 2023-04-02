Celebrity Silhouette Arrives in Southampton for Summer Program

The Celebrity Silhouette is returning to Southampton today ahead of its 2023 summer program in the United Kingdom.

Through late October, the Celebrity Cruises vessel is set to offer a series of four- to 13-night itineraries that sail from the English port.

For its first departure, the Silhouette is offering a ten-night itinerary to Western Europe.

Sailing to France, Spain and Portugal, the cruise includes stops in Vigo, Porto, Bilbao, La Coruña, La Rochelle and Le Havre before returning to Southampton.

Continuing its summer program, the 2011-built vessel is set to offer different itineraries to the Baltic, Scandinavia, Iceland, the Canaries and more.

In August and September, the Celebrity Silhouette also sails 13-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean.

Cruising to Spain, Italy and France, the roundtrip itineraries feature visits to popular destinations in the region, including Málaga, Civitavecchia and Marseille.

Also part of the schedule are short cruises to the Netherlands and Belgium, in addition to week-long itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords and Western Europe.

Silhouette’s summer program in the UK comes to an end on October 22 – when the ship is scheduled to depart on a transatlantic crossing to North America.

The 11-night repositioning voyage links Southampton to Fort Lauderdale and features visits to the Azores, Bermuda and the Bahamas.

Set to be replaced by the Celebrity Apex in the United Kingdom in 2024, the Silhouette then spends the winter season offering four- to 11-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Launched in 2011, the vessel is part of Celebrity Cruises’ four-ship Solstice Class.

Following the Celebrity Solstice, the Celebrity Equinox and the Celebrity Eclipse, the Silhouette was designed with unique features that include a deck with real grass, a glass-enclosed pool deck, and five specialty restaurants.

Among them is the Lawn Club Grill, where guests can select and grill their own meats side-by-side with Celebrity’s expert chefs, and Tuscan Grille, the company’s signature steakhouse.