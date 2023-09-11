Royal Caribbean’s Radiance to Resume Service

The Radiance of the Seas is set to return to revenue service on Sept. 15, Royal Caribbean International confirmed.

After seeing two cruises cancelled due to propulsion issues, the 2001-built vessel is set to resume its regular schedule in Alaska.

“Our Marine technical team has given us green light and we’re thrilled to announce that the Radiance of the Seas will be returning to service,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“With repairs wrapping up and sea trial preparations underway, we’re now able to confirm our ability to sail as intended,” Royal Caribbean added.

The company also explained that the Radiance’s technical issue was contained to the propulsion system, impacting only the ship’s speed and ability to make it to ports on time.

“In response to some comments seen and heard, seaworthiness was never in question,” the statement continued.

“Thank you for your patience and continued understanding as we worked to resolve this issue. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or looking to explore, relax and recharge – we have no doubt your time with us will be nothing short of amazing,” Royal Caribbean concluded.

Concluding its summer program in Alaska, the Radiance of the Seas continues to offer seven-night cruises in the region through late September.

Sailing from Seward and Vancouver, the itineraries feature visits to several destinations, such as Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Haines, Icy Strait Point and Sitka.

The Sep. 15 sailing, for instance, sails from Seward to Vancouver and features six ports of call in Alaska and Canada.

Following a repositioning cruise via the Panama Canal, the Radiance of the Seas is set to launch a winter season in the Caribbean in October.

Based out of Tampa, the 2,000-guest ship is scheduled to offer a series of four- to seven-night cruises to Mexico, Honduras and the Bahamas that extends through early April 2024.