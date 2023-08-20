Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises Onboard Radiance of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is cancelling a second sailing onboard the Radiance of the Seas.

Facing propulsion problems, the 2001-built vessel remains docked in Seward since Sep. 1 and is no longer going to sail as scheduled on Sep. 8.

“As you may know, Radiance of the Seas’ propulsion system experienced a technical issue. Our crew started working on restoring the system immediately and we deployed the best experts,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“Despite our efforts, we were unable to complete the needed repairs to make it in time to Vancouver. As a result, we’ll be cancelling our Radiance of the Seas September 8th, 2023 sailing,” the company added.

Spending the summer in Alaska, the 2,000-guest vessel was scheduled to offer a seven-night cruise on that date.

Sailing from Vancouver to Seward, the open-jaw itinerary included visits to Juneau, Sitka, Skagway and Icy Strait Point, in addition to scenic cruising at the Hubbard Glacier.

“We know how much time and effort go into planning your cruise, and we’re truly sorry for this disappointing news,” Royal Caribbean said.

Affected passengers will receive a full refund of the fare paid for the cruise, in addition to a 100 percent Future Cruise Credit (FCC) to be used towards a future sailing departing within one year.

The reimbursement will be processed within 14 business days, Royal Caribbean said, and will include taxes and fees, pre-paid packages and gratuities, amenities, shore excursions and any flights purchased through the company.

Royal Caribbean will also reimburse guests for non-refundable pre-purchased travel fees incurred, including flight, hotel, train ticket or rental car. The company is set to cover up to $250 per guest for domestic changes or up to $500 per guest for international changes.

Citing propulsion problems, Royal Caribbean had already cancelled the Sep. 1 sailing onboard the Radiance of the Seas.