Orderbook Update: 2025 to be Strong Year for New Cruise Ships

According to data from the global cruise ship orderbook, 2025 will be a strong year for new ship deliveries.

With the orders currently in place, a total of 19 ocean-going vessels are set to be delivered, in addition to two coastal ships.

The newbuilds have a combined value of $14 billion and are set to add over 47,000 extra berths to the global market.

Coming from different shipyards, the ships are106,450 tons on average, with an average capacity of 2,456 guests.

Detailed data about the year’s new ships, in addition to an annual list of vessels on order, is available for download on the Cruise Industry News’ Global Cruise Ship Orderbook Report.

Among the newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2025 is the second ship in Royal Caribbean International’s Icon Class.

Being built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the yet unnamed LNG-powered vessel will be one of the largest in the world, with capacity for over 5,600 guests.

MSC Cruises is also taking delivery of a large contemporary ship with the MSC World America.

Built to serve the North American market, the 205,700-ton vessel is set to be delivery during the first quarter.

2025 will also mark the debut of Four Seasons Yachts. Entering the cruise business, the hotel chain will take delivery of its first mega yacht from the Fincantieri shipyard.

Designed to offer upscale cruising, the 20,000-ton vessel is one of several luxury cruise ships entering service during the year.

Other brands taking deliveries during the year include Adora Cruises, Princess Cruises, SunStone Ships, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, NYK Line, Celebrity Cruises, Northern Xplorer and more.