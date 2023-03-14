MSC to Tweak World America for U.S. Market

When the World America debuts out of Miami for MSC Cruises in April 2025, she will be offering a product with adjustments for the U.S. market.

The company said the MSC World America will be optimized for North American cruising with new restaurants, bars, public spaces and experiences designed for sailing from the U.S.

“Onboard, different cultures will come together from around the world as elegant European design meets American comfort,” MSC said in a statement.

One of the new experiences developed onboard MSC World America will be The Harbor – a brand- new outdoor destination located on deck 20, specially designed for kids and families to gather, play and relax together.

This new area has been thoughtfully designed to bring together all the components of the perfect family experience at sea in one stunning and convenient location. Combining a wide variety of wet and dry adventures, The Harbor includes activities such as the aquapark, interactive water features, experiences and inviting areas to relax with delicious bites and cool beverages. With all this in mind, the Harbor promises the ultimate outdoor day at sea.

The Harbor offers some of the best views of the ocean and multiple possibilities to explore and dive into adventure such as the intricate High Trail course or zip line or entertain the little ones in the sensory play areas or the Harbor Lighthouse – a thematic playground kids are sure to love, according to MSC.

The Harbor will feature fun food trucks at sea, serving up tempting and convenient snacks and refreshments so that the whole family can sit back and relax after an afternoon of adventure in one of the five different dwelling spaces with plenty of shady and comfortable seating offering sea views.

Among other new venues is a sports bar, which MSC said is a warm and inviting venue is where sporting nostalgia, technology, and entertainment come together, creating an environment where guests of all ages feel welcome. There will also be games such as darts.

New for MSC is also a comedy club concept. MSC said that this is a place where guests can come to kick back, let loose, and take life a little less seriously. Come before the comedy set and sing along to the dueling pianos offering an interactive and comical experience that friends of all ages can enjoy.