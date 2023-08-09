Holland America Line’s 2025 Europe Season at a Glance

Holland America Line’s recently announced 2025 season in Europe will feature four ships, in addition to longer, destination-focused itineraries and more overnight stays.

Highlights of the company’s European cruising season include:

10 Departure Cities: Rotterdam and Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Dover (London), England; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

New in 2025, Holland America is adding ten roundtrip Dover itineraries onboard the Nieuw Statendam ranging from 14 to 28 days, offering a convenient embarkation homeport for British guests.

11 Overnight Ports: Alexandria, Egypt; Barcelona; Haifa (Tel Aviv), Israel; Istanbul, Turkey; Newhaven (Edinburgh), Scotland; Reykjavik; Piraeus (Athens) and Rhodes, Greece; Stockholm, Sweden; Trieste (Venice); and Valletta, Malta.

32 Late-Evening Departure Cities, from which ships will sail between 10 p.m. and midnight: Alesund, Norway; Ashdod (Jerusalem) and Haifa (Tel Aviv), Israel; Barcelona and Malaga, Spain; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cannes, France; Civitavecchia (Rome), Portoferraio, Portofino and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Dubrovnik and Korcula, Croatia; Dún Laoghaire (Dublin), Ireland; Funchal, Madeira; Gibraltar, UK; Greenock (Glasgow) and South Queensferry (Edinburgh), Scotland; Kotor, Montenegro; Kusadasi, Turkey; Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; Lisbon; Liverpool and Portland (Weymouth), England; Kerkira (Corfu) and Mykonos, Greece; Port Said (Cairo), Egypt; Reykjavik; St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada; Tallinn, Estonia; Valletta; and Warnemunde (Berlin), Germany.

Northern Europe

Two ships are scheduled to sail in Northern Europe, including the Rotterdam. The company’s newest ship returns to the region in 2025, sailing out of its namesake city for roundtrip sailings that include:

Seven-day Norway and Denmark; Norwegian Fjords

Seven- or 14-day Norway and Scotland

Seven-day between Rotterdam and Reykjavik to Norway and Iceland

14-day Norway, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden

14-day Norway Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland and Sweden

Also sailing in Northern Europe, the Nieuw Statendam offers cruises to the Baltic, British Isles, Norway up to the North Cape, and the Northern Isles of Scotland and Iceland.

The itineraries range from 14 to 28 days and also sail roundtrip from Rotterdam, featuring:

New Legendary Voyage: A 28-day “Arctic Circle Crossing” departing on June 29, roundtrip from Rotterdam. The cruise features 15 ports in Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Scotland and England; passage through the Arctic Circle to the North Cape; scenic cruising through Iceland’s fjords; and four maiden calls in Greenland: Ittoqqortoormiit, Sisimiut, Ilulissat and Nuuk.

14-Day “Arctic Circle Crossing: Edinburgh Evening Stay,” a roundtrip cruise from Rotterdam. Highlights of the cruise include spending Summer Solstice at the North Cape with 24 hours of sunlight, along with a total of five calls in Norway. The cruise also visits the Shetland Islands, England and Scotland, with a late-night departure from Edinburgh.

Mediterranean and Canary Islands

Two ships are scheduled to sail in the Mediterranean during the 2025 summer, with the Oosterdam spending the entire season in the region.

Highlights of the season in the European inner sea include:

The Oosterdam sailing from four homeports: Piraeus (Athens), Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), with itineraries ranging from seven- to 14-days. The program covers both the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, sailing to Albania, Croatia, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, Spain, Tunisia and Turkey.

The Nieuw Statendam sails 14-day cruises between Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome) and Piraeus (Athens), and roundtrip from Piraeus. The itineraries head to the Eastern Med, including destinations in Italy, Egypt, Turkey, Croatia, Malta, Montenegro and Greece.

The Nieuw Statendam explores the Holy Land in October on a 14-day cruise roundtrip from Piraeus (Athens) that visits Cyprus, Israel, Turkey and Greece, with overnights at Haifa and Rhodes.

The Nieuw Statendam visits the Canary Islands on a 14-day “Canary Island Enchantment with Morocco & Portugal” cruise departing on April 20, 2025, roundtrip from Rotterdam, also including ports in Morocco, Madeira, Portugal and England.

Transatlantic Crossings

Holland America Line’s European program also includes transatlantic crossings onboard four different ships, featuring: