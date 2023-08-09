Holland America Announces New 28-Day Legendary Voyage for 2025

Holland America Line announced its new 28-day “Arctic Circle Crossing: Greenland and Iceland” Legendary Voyage exploring Greenland, Iceland and Norway, according to a statement.

Departing on June 29, 2025, on the Nieuw Statendam, the voyage is inspired by the routes of Norse explorer Erik the Red, known as the founder of the first European settlement in Greenland.

Sailing roundtrip from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, the journey includes visits to 15 ports across five countries, including an overnight in Reykjavik, Iceland, and four maiden calls in Greenland.

“Legendary Voyages give us the opportunity to create longer cruises that delve deeper into a region and include ports we don’t normally visit, like the four maiden calls in Greenland on the new Arctic Circle Crossing,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We’re taking this itinerary up to Norway’s North Cape, then heading farther north in Greenland on both coasts and adding amazing opportunities in Iceland. At 28 days, it’s the perfect length to showcase this area and give our guests an experience that goes beyond a brief introduction to the countries.”

Highlights of the “Arctic Circle Crossing” Legendary Voyage include: