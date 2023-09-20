Heritage Adventurer in Drydock

The Heritage Adventurer is currently undergoing regular maintenance at a drydock in Batu Ampar, Indonesia.

Formerly operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, the 1991-built vessel has been sailing for New Zealand-based Heritage Expeditions since November 2022.

According to the company, the shipyard stay aims at preparing the ship for its upcoming expedition season, which includes itineraries to Melanesia, New Zealand, Indonesia and the Southern Ocean.

On Oct. 7, the Heritage Adventurer is scheduled to offer an 18-day voyage to Indonesia and the South Pacific.

Sailing from Raja Ampat to Papua New Guinea, the expedition includes visits to remote tropical islands in the region, the company said.

Passengers will also visit different national parks, including the Komodo National Park, the Cenderawasih Marine Park and the Wakatobi National Park.

In 2024, the Heritage Adventurer is also scheduled to sail to the Ross Sea as part of a 28-day expedition to Antarctica.

The unique itinerary visits one of the most remote places of the earth, Heritage said, and follows the path of famous explorers, including Robert Falcon Scott, Roald Amundsen, and Ernest Shackleton.

In addition to Antarctica, the expedition also sails to The Snares, Auckland, Macquarie and Campbell Island.

Before being acquired by Heritage Expeditions in May 2021, the Heritage Adventurer also sailed for Hanseatic Tours, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and One Ocean Expeditions during its three-decade-long sea-going career.

Designed for expeditions to remote and polar areas, the 140-guest vessel was built at Finland’s Rauma shipyard in 1991.

Boasting a 1A Super ice class and a history of polar exploration, the 8,000-ton vessel is also equipped with a fleet of 14 Zodiacs.