CFC’s Renaissance Debuts in the Mediterranean

After initially entering service in Northern Europe, the Renaissance is debuting in the Mediterranean this month.

As the first ship of Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC), the vessel is currently offering a repositioning cruise to Southern France.

Sailing one-way between Le Havre and Marseille, the 11-night itinerary focuses on the Iberian Peninsula and Morocco and includes six different destinations.

In addition to popular ports of call, such as Lisbon and Gibraltar, the cruise also features stops in less visited ports, including Minorca, Melilla and Minorca.

Once in Marseille, the Renaissance is set to kick off its inaugural season in the Mediterranean. Starting on Sept. 14, the vessel offers a series of cruises to different parts of the region, including the Greek Islands, Corsica, Sardinia, the Baleares and the Adratic Sea.

One of the highlights of the program – which extends through early 2024 – is a 14-night cruise to Northern Africa.

Visiting unique ports of call in Tunisia, Algeria, the Spanish Morocco and Malta, the itinerary will take place in October.

Sailing roundtrip from Marseille, it includes stops at Sfax, Sousse, Tunis, Sakikdah, Algiers and Oran, in addition to Melila, Minorca and Valletta.

The deployment also includes two short cruises to Spain, France and Italy, as well as a seven-night cruise to Corsica and Sardinia, a 14-night voyage to the Canary Islands and Madeira, and more.

Formerly known as the Maasdam, the Renaissance originally entered service for Holland America Line, as the second ship in a series of vessels known as S-Class.

Acquired by CFC in 2022, the 1,285-guest ship is now offering a premium product aimed at the French market.

Before entering service for the new brand, the 1993-built vessel was also subjected to a major refurbishment, which included the modernization of its technical features, as well as the upgrade of its public areas and cabins.

Credit: Philippe Brebant