CFC’s Renaissance Arrives in Le Havre

Compagnie Francaise De Croisieres’ Renaissance arrived at the port of Le Havre (Paris), France, for the first time ever on June 23, in time for its test cruise departing on the same day.

The Renaissance was initially scheduled to resume service in February 2023 for start up brand CFC but the debut was postponed.

The ship underwent an extensive 30 million euro refurbishment at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France. The redesigned ship now features new venues such as Chef’s Table (a VIP dining room that seats 12 and serves upscale French cuisine), an Ocean Bar and a poolside sunbathing area.

The naming ceremony will be held at the Port Le Havre on Wednesday, June 28 with Anne Parillaud serving as the ship’s godmother.

The next day, the 1993-built ship will depart on its ten-night maiden voyage from Le Havre to the British Isles and Belgium.

The Renaissance will visit seven ports on its inaugural journey including Newhaven (Edinburgh), Scotland; Aberdeen, Scotland; Stornoway, Isle of Lewis; Invergordon, Scotland; Lerwick, Shetland Isles; and Zeebrugge, Belgium. The ship is scheduled to return to Le Havre on July 9.

During its inaugural season, the Renaissance will continue to sail 14-night cruises in Northern Europe and the UK. After concluding its inaugural season, the ship is scheduled to embark on a 68-night cruise exploring Cape Verde Islands, French West Indies, Brazil and Caribbean islands. The voyage departs from Marseille, France on January 7, 2024.