Celebrity Cruises Reschedule Apex’s Drydock

According to a statement sent to booked guests, Celebrity Cruises is rescheduling Celebrity Apex’s 2024 drydock.

“At Celebrity Cruises, we are passionate about providing award-winning vacation experiences. With this goal in mind, and in accordance with global safety guidelines, Celebrity Cruises will be revising Celebrity Apex’s season schedule to include drydock or routine inspection in 2025, instead of 2024 as originally planned,” the company said.

As a result, sailings onboard the ship which were scheduled to embark on November 9 and 21, 2024, and March 8, 2025, through April 26, 2025, have been cancelled.

Cancelled sailings included a 12-night transatlantic crossing and a nine-night Caribbean cruise in November, in addition to a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean between March and April.

For any payment made toward the cancelled sailings, passengers will automatically receive a 100 percent refund to their original method of payment, Celebrity said.

Pre-booked shore excursions, beverage, internet, specialty dining, or other onboard packages will also be fully refunded to their original method of payment, the company added.

Guests with hotel reservations booked through Flights by Celebrity will also be refunded automatically, the statement said.

“As we never wish to complicate your vacation planning, we sincerely appreciate your understanding. In hopes you’ll discover an alternative bucket-list vacation with Celebrity Cruises, we are happy to offer you $200 onboard credit per stateroom, $400 onboard credit for Retreat accommodations, to be redeemed on a future cruise,” Celebrity concluded.

The second ship on the company’s Edge Class, the Celebrity Apex was delivered to Celebrity Cruises in April 2020.

Following several months in lay-up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 129,500-ton ship finally entered service in June 2021, offering summer cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.

During the 2024-2025 winter, the 2,900-guest ship is set to offer new itineraries in the Caribbean departing from the Celebrity’s homeport in Fort Lauderdale.