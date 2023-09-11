Carnival Miracle Sails from Long Beach on 14-Night Cruise to Alaska

Concluding its summer program in the region, the Carnival Miracle recently sailed from Long Beach for a 14-night cruise to Alaska.

Part of the Carnival Journeys program, the voyage sails to seven different destinations in the region, including Prince Rupert, in Canada’s British Columbia.

According to Carnival, the less visited cruise destination offers photo-worthy natural sights, in addition to vast wildlife, and cultural activities including museums and restaurants.

The Carnival Miracle is also scheduled to visit Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Sitka.

Before returning to Long Beach, the itinerary also includes scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord.

One of the three Carnival ships sailing to Alaska this summer, the Carnival Miracle spent the last few months sailing from San Francisco.

Between May and August, the vessel offered an alternating schedule of four-night cruises to Baja Mexico and ten-night cruises to the Last Frontier and Canada.

After repositioning to Long Beach earlier this month, the Miracle is scheduled to offer a series of cruises from the port during the 2023-24 winter.

Ranging from four to 15 nights, the itineraries sail to different destinations, including the Mexican Riviera, Baja Mexico and Hawaii.

Before becoming Carnival Cruise Line’s fourth ship in Galveston, the vessel is scheduled to offer an additional season in Alaska next year.

Part of the company’s four-ship Spirit Class, the Carnival Miracle was built in Finland and originally entered service in 2004.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the vessel underwent another drydock in late 2022. In addition to regular upkeep and technical maintenance, the 2,124-guest ship also received Carnival’s new blue, white and red livery.

Created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company, the new look was inspired by officers’ uniforms and features a navy-blue bow along with red and white accents running the entire length of the ship.